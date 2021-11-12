Wolves latest news: 'Things going on behind the scenes' involving £50m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield has hinted that Wolverhampton Wanderers are ramping up their efforts to ensure Adama Traore commits his long-term future to the club.

Traore's current deal, which is valued at £43,000-per-week, has a little over 18 months to run as it is due to expire in the summer of 2023.

What's the latest news involving Traore?

Traore has found his opportunities limited in recent weeks, with the 25-year-old having to settle for a 22-minute cameo appearance against Crystal Palace last weekend after being an unused substitute in the victory over Everton.

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage, who was appointed as Nuno Espirito Santo's successor in the summer, dismissed claims that Traore's contract situation has played a key role in Traore being dropped from the starting line-up for the last two outings.

It was claimed more than a month ago that Traore was edging closer to penning an extended deal worth £100,000-per-week, allowing the winger to more than double his current pay package.

In fact, that would have made Traore Wolves' joint-top earner, alongside Joao Moutinho, but a fresh agreement has yet to be announced by his current employers.

Wolves are hopeful of seeing Traore commit his long-term future to the club despite the eight-cap Spain international still being without a goal or an assist since the season got underway in August.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Traore?

Hatfield reckons plenty of discussions are taking place behind the scenes over Traore's future.

The journalist admits Wolves fans were disappointed not to see the pacy wide-man in Lage's starting line-up at Selhurst Park.

Hatfield is unsure as to whether Traore's precarious contract situation has been a key reason for a decrease in playing time.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Some fans were saying Crystal Palace was more a game for Adama Traore.

"But, with his contract situation at the moment, I think there's things going on behind the scenes with him not playing as much."

Are clubs looking to pounce on Traore's uncertainty?

Traore was the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window and, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Wolves rejected a £30million bid from the north Londoners due to only being willing to sanction a sale for £50million.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will revive their interest as they underwent a change in management last week, with Antonio Conte being appointed as the club's new head coach after Nuno was sacked.

That does not mean Wolves will fail to find suitors when the transfer window reopens in January as Spanish news outlet El Nacional has reported that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen on Traore.

According to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, La Liga outfit Valencia are set to lodge a bid for the winger.

