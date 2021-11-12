Next Norwich manager: 'Webber would put his neck on the line' with 53 y/o appointment

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber would be taking a huge risk if he opted to hand the managerial reins to Kjetil Knutsen after the Norwegian was recommended by a close associate, according to journalist Stuart Hodge.

The Canaries have been without a boss for close to a week after sacking Daniel Farke just hours on from their winless start to the Premier League season coming to an end.

What's the latest news involving Knutsen?

After relieving Farke of his duties, Webber claimed 'we feel that now is the right time for a change to give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status'.

Webber has been tasked with spearheading the search for Farke's successor having committed his own future to the Carrow Road club by agreeing a fresh contract.

Among those thought to be considered an option for the vacancy is Bodo Glimt chief Knutsen.

The 53-year-old has been in charge of the Norwegian outfit for 141 matches, enjoying 79 wins in the process.

He has also won silverware during his time at the helm and saw his side condemn Jose Mourinho's Roma to an incredible 6-1 defeat in the Europa Conference League last month.

It has been claimed that Knutsen is capable of getting the best out of his squad on a threadbare budget, meaning he ticks the boxes for Norwich.

What has Stuart Hodge said about Knutsen?

Hodge has claimed Knutsen has been showered with praise by one of Webber's closest advisors.

However, he believes the sporting director would be taking a risk by choosing the Norwegian as Farke's successor.

Hodge told GIVEMESPORT: "Stuart Webber would be putting his neck on the line. He would be staking the Premier League place on a guy that doesn't have any discernible top level experience.

"However, Stale Solbakken, who Webber did have a few conversations with during the short period of time they shared together at Wolves, has nothing but good things to say about the guy.

"They also had conversations about Mathias Normann before he was signed and Solbakken was right about him, so maybe he's right about this guy."

Who else has been linked with the Norwich job?

Frank Lampard held talks with Norwich over potentially taking charge of the Canaries, but it has been reported this afternoon that the former Chelsea boss has pulled out of the running.

Dean Smith, who was sacked by Aston Villa on Sunday, has also been interviewed over the vacancy and is understood to have impressed the Norwich hierarchy.

After Lampard has walked away from the possibility of replacing Farke, Smith has been installed as the favourite for the job.

