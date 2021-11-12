Football Manager 2022: Transferring Cristiano Ronaldo To Manchester City To See What Could Have Been

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football Manager 2022 has been released and so too has the editor, so we thought it might be fun to run an experiment and add Cristiano Ronaldo to the Manchester City squad!

The editor is an amazing thing in the sense that it allows you to make as many changes to the database as you want before starting a save.

So we went back and gave City the win in Ronaldo’s transfer saga in the summer.

If you remember, the Portuguese was heavily linked with a potential move to the Etihad Stadium, but he ultimately ended up at Old Trafford.

He is now scoring goals under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United and some would argue he is even keeping him in a job.

So what happens when he goes to Man City?

We ran this simulation solely for the 2021/22 season, so let’s take a look at the results!

Where did Man City finish in the league?

Top.

It really is that simple.

With Ronaldo in the team, City dominated the Premier League and eventually won it at a canter.

They only lost five games all season; to rivals Manchester United, Leeds United, Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

Still, City racked up 91 points, and were 14 points clear of second-placed Liverpool.

The rest of the top four was made up of Tottenham Hotspur and Man United.

How many goals did Ronaldo score?

Ronaldo was genuinely lethal in front of goal for City.

He scored 20 goals in 30 games in the league, and also netted six times in cup competitions.

Overall, this was a fantastic season from City’s newest marquee signing.

How did Man City do in other competitions?

This is a mixed bag.

City reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup but were beaten by Liverpool, who went on to lose the final to Spurs.

In the Carabao Cup, the competition that City have had a stranglehold on, Pep Guardiola’s men were shocked in the third round by Wigan Athletic, losing 2-1. Arsenal went on to win the competition.

In Europe, City reached the Champions League final and faced Ronaldo’s former club, Real Madrid.

Ronaldo didn’t play well in the game, picking up a 6.8 rating, as Real won 1-0 after extra time, thanks to a goal from Rodrygo on 106 minutes.

Ronaldo couldn’t end that long wait for a Champions League trophy.

Did Ronaldo score against Man United?

Of course he did!

Ronaldo leaned into the narrative in the first Manchester derby of the season, scoring in their December clash in the league. City won that game 2-0.

They then met in the FA Cup third round, and Ronaldo scored again at Old Trafford in a 2-2 draw that led to a replay. City won that 2-1 after extra time but CR7 wasn’t on the scoresheet.

The return game at the end of the season saw United run out 1-0 winners, as they managed to contain the Portuguese.

What position did Ronaldo play?

Guardiola picked the Portuguese at the tip of the spear as a striker, with Raheem Sterling on the left wing and Bernardo Silva on the right. Pep opted to use a 4-3-3 with a defensive midfielder.

However, he did play three games on the left wing too, and he managed to score three goals from that position as well.

Basically, Ronaldo scores goals, wherever you put him.

