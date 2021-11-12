Spurs latest news: Tottenham have 'ruined' teenage sensation with 'incredible potential'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that Tottenham have "ruined" Dane Scarlett, who's been getting "pushed around" in the Conference League.

Scarlett, who was described by Jose Mourinho as having "incredible potential" made his senior debut as a 16-year-old in the Europa League last season before making his Premier League bow three months later against West Brom.

But the young striker only became a regular part of the first-team under Nuno Espirito Santo and whilst he's not yet featured in the league this term, he's been an unused substitute on six occasions.

How has Scarlett performed this season?

It's been a difficult few months for Scarlett, but the experience that he's gaining in the first-team should put him in good stead for the future.

Not many players can say they're regularly starting European games for their boyhood club at just 17-years-old, but that's exactly what he's been doing.

In fact, all of Scarlett's first-team minutes this season have come in the Conference League, starting the games with Pacos de Ferreira, Mura and Vitesse, whilst playing the final 36 minutes in Rennes.

But Scarlett, who's yet to get off the mark in a Tottenham shirt, endured a difficult evening when Spurs were beaten 1-0 in Holland in Nuno's final European game in charge.

And Bridge thinks that he's been thrown into the first-team too quickly.

What did Bridge say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "They've really ruined Dane Scarlett, that boy looked like a little boy lost in the Conference League games.

"Everyone is saying he's good he's so good and he comes into senior and he's getting pushed around by these Dutch defenders, who aren't top quality, but they're scaring the life out of him. He's not ready yet."

What's the best solution for Scarlett?

He's already had a taste of senior football at a Premier League club, but his next move is surely a loan switch to the EFL.

The likes of Oliver Skipp, Harvey White and Troy Parrott have already enjoyed great experience in the lower leagues and whilst Scarlett is considerably younger than those three, nothing beats regular men's football.

Scarlett has already shown his goalscoring prowess for the Under-23s and Under-18s and even scored against Oxford's first-team in the EFL Trophy last month, but he has physically looked out of place this season at times, so sending him out on loan is the best option and he's unlikely to be short of interest.

