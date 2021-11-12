Next Rangers manager: Ibrox icon tipped as van Bronckhorst alternative

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Stuart Hodge has claimed Rangers' next boss is likely to be a Dutchman, with Ronald De Boer a possible contender to replace Steven Gerrard.

Rangers are searching for a new manager after Gerrard left Ibrox in favour of taking over as Aston Villa's new chief.

What's the latest news involving De Boer?

De Boer is among the big name managers to have been mentioned as a possible successor to Gerrard.

The Dutchman, who enjoyed a spell at Ibrox during his playing days, was sacked by the Netherlands after failing to lead them beyond the last-16 stage of Euro 2020.

He has been out of work since being shown the exit door and also famously lasted just five matches during his spell in charge of Crystal Palace in 2017, with the Eagles failing to even score a Premier League goal during his brief reign.

However, De Boer has been linked with heading to Glasgow having also been at the helm of European giants Ajax and Inter Milan along with Major League Soccer outfit Atlanta United.

The 51-year-old enjoyed huge success during his time in the Ajax dugout, leading the Dutch side to the Eredivisie title on four occasions.

Enter Giveaway

What has Stuart Hodge said about De Boer?

Hodge believes De Boer's appointment would be exciting for Rangers supporters despite his disappointing experiences while bossing the Netherlands and Palace.

The journalist feels Rangers' links to Dutch football, which included De Boer and his brother Ronald featuring for the Glasgow giants, means it is likely he is a contender to replace Gerrard in the Ibrox dugout.

Hodge reckons the Gers could look to the Netherlands for their next boss.

The Football Terrace: Check out Terry's EXCLUSIVE interview with the one and only Sam Allardyce...

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He was most recently the head coach of the Dutch national team. He didn't do a good job there and was horrendous at Palace.

"He is a big name and is Dutch. Rangers have had a strong Dutch connection for a long time.

"It wouldn't surprise me if their next appointment was a Dutchman."

Who is the frontrunner for the Rangers job?

Hodge has revealed he reckons a Dutchman is set to take charge of Rangers and Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who won 106 caps for the Netherlands during his playing career, has been installed as the frontrunner.

1 of 15 Which club did Ally McCoist start his career with? Motherwell St Mirren St Johnstone Sunderland

He, like De Boer, counts the Gers among his former clubs before hanging up his boots in 2010.

Betting was even suspended on the 46-year-old being named as Gerrard's successor with rumours being rife yesterday.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed three bosses have made Rangers' shortlist of potential new managers, with van Bronckhorst among them.

News Now - Sport News