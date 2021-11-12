Tottenham latest news: Antonio Conte can fix major boardroom problem at Spurs

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur's biggest problem right now is the communication and structure at the top of the club, according to Sam Alladyce.

However, the former West Ham boss believes fresh appointment Antonio Conte is the right candidate to address that underlying issue.

What's the latest news involving Tottenham?

Last week, Tottenham confirmed Conte as their new manager, replacing Nuno Santo who lasted a mere 17 games in charge.

The Italian has a big task on his hands if he's to mimic the level of success achieved with his former clubs in north London.

Indeed, Conte won domestic titles with Chelsea, Juventus and Inter Milan - but Tottenham's last league crowning was all the way back in 1961.

Conte will need to bring an elite winning mentality to Spurs, however Allardyce believes that will depend more on what happens at management level rather than in the dressing room.

What has Sam Allardyce said about Tottenham?

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Allardyce warned that the lack of winning mentality at Tottenham is down to problems at management and boardroom level, rather than issues amongst the playing personnel.

However, the former Bolton and West Ham boss insisted that Conte is the right man to remedy the situation.

He told host Terry Flewers: "The winning combination isn’t the manager and the players on the pitch, the winning combination is at management level, communicating with each other. So it’s the relationship between the top - the board and the recruitment and the director of football helping the manager get the best team on the field, and I think that’s where Tottenham have slipped up.

"It’s not that they don’t have good players, it’s the fact that the links and the unity between the backroom and the conversations that are had and the structure and the formula that they have I think it’s failed them now. I think Antonio is one of the lads who can pull all that together and he will do it and want to do it his way, and I think that’s why they’ve taken him on."

Check out what Allardyce said in full in the video below...

Will Conte be able to fix Tottenham's problems?

There's little doubt Conte has a natural winning mentality. As well as his aforementioned managerial accolades, during his playing days the former midfielder won five Serie A titles and a Champions League title.

Nonetheless, Allardyce fears the biggest issues at Tottenham are above the manager rather than below him, but Conte could be the solution to that as well.

The 52-year-old has a strong relationship with Spurs' new sporting director Fabio Paratici. They worked together for three years at Juve and in that time completely dominated Italian football.

That suggests Conte already has an important ally at Tottenham, which could be crucial in ensuring the structure and communication necessary to succeed is in place.

