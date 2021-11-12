West Ham latest news: Sam Allardyce drops incredibly bold David Moyes claim

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham's David Moyes is arguably the best manager in the Premier League right now, according to former Hammers boss Sam Allardyce.

Big Sam has praised the Irons gaffer for guiding his side to third in the table.

What's the latest news involving West Ham?

West Ham's form since the start of last season has been nothing short of remarkable.

Last term the Irons defied expectations to finish in sixth, falling just two points short of a Champions League place.

At the time that appeared to be something of an anomaly, but West Ham have started the current campaign even stronger.

Indeed, the east London side currently sit in third place following a shock 3-2 win over Liverpool before the international break.

In fact, Moyes' boys are only three points away from top spot, albeit their goal difference is significantly worse than current table toppers Chelsea.

Enter Giveaway

What has Sam Allardyce said about David Moyes?

Speaking to The Football Terrace, Allardyce singled out Moyes for praise when asked to name the top manager in the Premier League right now.

He told host Terry Flewers: "David Moyes is standing out again at the moment. I think what he’s doing at West Ham at this moment in time has to be put on the top end, what he’s achieving with a restricted budget and restricted squad and laying third in the Premier League.

"How long they’ll stay there, it’s a difficult task of course. But I think we should talk about his vast experience and his quality and how he’s bounced back from some difficult experiences. At the moment he runs at the top of my list."

Check out what Allardyce said in full in the video below...

Could David Moyes get another top job in the Premier League?

West Ham's formidable record under Moyes makes you wonder where the Scot could end up next, and whether he'd come to the attention of the Premier League's biggest clubs in the near future.

1 of 15 Stephen Henderson Crystal Palace Burnley Luton Birmingham

Unfortunately for Moyes, his torrid spell at Manchester United remains a sticking point - he lasted just a matter of months at Old Trafford.

When combined with his impressive stints at not only West Ham but also Everton, the perceived wisdom is that the 58-year-old is better suited to middle-order clubs just outside the Premier League's elite.

Nonetheless, it would be naïve to completely rule Moyes out of taking a big job in the future. If West Ham qualify for Europe once again, or go one better and reach the top four, any top club in need of a new manager surely couldn't afford to completely disregard Moyes.

News Now - Sport News