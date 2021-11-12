Next Rangers manager: Legendary figure tipped to 'look at' Ibrox job

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

John Terry would be interested in replacing Steven Gerrard as Rangers manager, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Gerrard departed Ibrox on Thursday to take over at Aston Villa, leaving the Scottish club looking for a new boss, with their next game due to be against Hibernian on November 21.

What is John Terry's coaching experience?

Terry had a legendary playing career, representing Chelsea on over 700 occasions, as he won the Premier League five times, lifted five FA Cups and triumphed in the Champions League in 2012.

Since retiring in 2018, he has turned his attention to coaching, and served as an assistant manager to Dean Smith at Villa from October 2018 until July 2021.

He stepped down from this position to pursue a career in management, although he is still waiting for his first role as a No. 1 in the dugout.

What has Jones said about Terry?

Terry has previously hailed Gerrard as "incredible" for the job that he did at Rangers, and Jones believes he would welcome the opportunity to succeed the former Liverpool midfielder at Ibrox.

Speaking about how Terry would react if he was offered the manager's job at Rangers, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “He would look at it. He’s obviously working hard on his coaching and style of management, and what he’s going to be as a manager. So, if he feels ready for it, I think Rangers will be a decent fit for him.”

Would Terry be a good option for Rangers?

Some supporters may have concerns about Terry, given that he has no previous managerial experience. It would be somewhat of a gamble by Rangers if they did go after the 78-cap England international.

Then again, they took a similar type of risk with Gerrard three years ago. Prior to moving north of the border, he had never managed at senior level, but he took to the job quickly, and ended up leading the side to the title in his final full season at the helm.

Of course, this is not to say that Terry will definitely follow in Gerrard's footsteps and shine at Rangers. However, Gerrard's reign does demonstrate that experience isn't everything, and that rookie managers can seize their opportunities, so Terry could turn out to be a suitable option for the Gers.

