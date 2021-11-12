Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United are under serious scrutiny at the moment as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure teeters on the edge of disaster.

On the back of defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City at Old Trafford, fans are starting to wonder whether a change in management would allow them to get the best out of their world-class squad.

Besides, having signed Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo over the summer, you'd be forgiven for thinking that United had all the tools necessary to win the Premier League.

Man Utd's 2021/22 squad

In fact, dear United fans, we wanted to take a look at said squad in a little closer detail by checking how you know about the players who line the dressing room at the 'Theatre of Dreams'.

Yes, that's right, we've compiled a devious quiz where your knowledge of United players will be put to the test because there's one question on every member of your 25-man Premier League squad.

So, that will be 25 questions then? Well, not quite, because players under the age of 21 don't have to included and we couldn't exactly leave out Mason Greenwood and Sancho with any credibility.

Therefore, we're boosting our parameters up to the 25 players who were picked as part of their official squad as well as anyone to have appeared in a league game for the Red Devils this season.

How to mark the quiz

But before we get into the action to separate the hardcore fans from the armchair supporters, you'll need to take a look at how we'll be scoring the quiz, so check out our mark scheme down below:

0-5 marks: Start putting out cones for the reserves

5-10 marks: Banished from training with the first-team

10-15 marks: Hope you're comfortable on the bench

15-19 marks: Nice work, you're a regular starter

20-24 marks: One of United's star players

25-27 marks: Are you Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in disguise?

One question on every Man Utd player

Got it? Right then, well, be sure to brace yourself for an onslaught of United trivia by answering one question on every member of Solskjaer's squad for the 2021/22 season right here. Good luck.

1 of 27 Ronaldo won the 2008 Puskas Award for a goal against which club? FC Porto Portsmouth Aston Villa Sunderland

