Newcastle transfer news: Magpies facing 'exorbitant fee' over 43-goal striker

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's huge valuation could prove to be a major obstacle as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his Newcastle United squad by signing the Everton striker, according to Newcastle World journalist Liam Kennedy.

Howe was appointed as the Magpies' new head coach on Monday, bringing the club's search for Steve Bruce's successor to an end following his exit last month.

What's the latest news involving Calvert-Lewin?

Howe is expected to have a sizeable budget for the January transfer window after a consortium led by the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund completed a £305million takeover of the Tyneside club.

That deal, which brought Mike Ashley's 14-year ownership to an end, has made Newcastle the richest club in world football.

Everton striker Calvert-Lewin is on a list of potential targets following the huge cash injection at St James' Park.

The 24-year-old has only made three appearances so far this season after a fractured toe forced him onto the sidelines.

But Calvert-Lewin has already shown what he would be able to offer the Magpies after finishing last term as the Premier League's sixth top goalscorer.

Calvert-Lewin, who boasts 43 top flight goals and has also won 11 England caps thanks to his productivity in front of goal, has just under four years remaining on his Goodison Park deal so Everton would be in a strong negotiating position if Newcastle were to firm up their interest.

What has Liam Kennedy said about Calvert-Lewin?

Calvert-Lewin is valued by Transfermarkt at £40.5million and Kennedy believes Newcastle could opt against meeting Everton's price tag for the frontman.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "The one thing I would say about the Calvert-Lewin link - and I don't know the ins and outs of that deal to be brutally honest - is that the transfer fee could prove to be exorbitant unless there's some kind of caveat in his deal.

"I'm not privy and I don't know the ins and outs of his contract situation.

"But what I would say is a lad who's basically the number two striker for England and scored good goals in the Premier League over the last couple of years would be somebody who would command quite a considerable fee in the current market."

Who else have Newcastle been linked with?

James Tarkowski is expected to be among the first signings of the new era, with the Burnley defender understood to be keen on the move.

Manchester United quartet Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek and Eric Bailly are also on Newcastle's radar.

Reports suggest the Magpies are plotting a January move for Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse, while Watford winger Ismaila Sarr is a target.

