Scotland have qualified for the 2022 World Cup play-offs.

On the back of qualifying for Euro 2020, the Scots are hoping to appear at their first World Cup tournament since 1998 and took one step closer with victory over Moldova on Friday night.

Nathan Patterson calmed the Scottish nerves with an opening goal in the first-half - the Rangers star's first for his country - courtesy of a fine left-footed finish past Stanislav Namașco.

Moldova 0-2 Scotland

Then, in the second 45 minutes, Patterson turned provider to set up Che Adams with Scotland eventually keeping a clean sheet to run away 2-0 victors and move seven points clear of Israel.

However, Scotland's trip to Moldova would have been much more stressful if it wasn't for heroics from Craig Gordon and Kieran Tierney as VAR awarded the hosts a late penalty.

Vadim Rata stepped up to the plate and saw his effort batted away by the Scottish shot-stopper, but the most impressive save wasn't actually completed until Tierney dealt with the rebound.

Tierney's massive tackle

And we say that because the Arsenal hero proved exactly why he's heralded as a hard-as-nails warrior by sliding in with one of the best tackles, slash clearances, that we've seen all year.

Quite how Tierney arrived in time to prevent the goal and safely get the ball away without conceding another penalty is beyond us, so be sure to check out his defensive heroics down below:

Tierney is a good old-fashioned defender if ever we've seen one. What a monster.

If nothing else, it really does prove that Tierney is as hard as nails because the way he went flying in for the tackle and ended up wrapped around the post shows he's willing to put his body on the line.

McCoist goes wild for Tierney

In the amazingly passionate words of Ally McCoist on commentary: "Never mind the [penalty] save. The save is brilliant, but what about Tierney? UN-BE-LIEVABLE that is.

"I'm telling you, that's incredible. The save is wonderful. The challenge from Tierney is ridiculous. It's brilliant.

"I'm telling you, the save's excellent. I'm thrilled with the save. I'm double-thrilled with Tierney. It's brilliant, it really is. Watch him. Eyes on Tierney. Look. He thinks he's got a tap in and he has got a tap in. He comes from nowhere. Absolutely nowhere."

Naturally, we couldn't possibly describe things better than McCoist, but we can certainly tell you that if Scotland do indeed qualify for the World Cup that Tierney will be absolutely integral to the cause.

