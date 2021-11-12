Crystal Palace team news: Fresh injury update emerges on Eberechi Eze

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay reckons that Eberechi Eze could make his long-awaited return to action against Burnley later this month.

By the time Crystal Palace travel to Turf Moor, it would have been more than six months since the former Queens Park Rangers man suffered an achilles injury.

What happened to Eze?

Following his £19.5m move from Loftus Road last summer, it had been an extremely positive season for Eze, whose fine form had him in with a chance of being named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the European Championships.

In his first 34 Premier League appearances, Eze scored four times and laid on an impressive six assists for his teammates.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

Eze had featured in all but two league games before suffering a freak training ground injury in the final week of the campaign, which not only ruled him out of the final two fixtures but ensured a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

But the 23-year-old has been progressing well and after playing twice for Palace's Under-23s already this month, Barclay reckons he's in line to make a first ever appearance under Patrick Vieira.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Barclay say?

When asked why Eze wasn't in the squad for the victory over Wolves, he told GIVEMESPORT: "He could have been on the bench, and I expect the way it is going he will be for the next game after the international break."

West Ham STUN Liverpool! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

When was Eze's last first-team appearance?

The last time Eze turned out for the Eagles was at the beginning of May – claiming an assist for Wilfried Zaha in a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa at Selhurst Park.

Plenty has changed since the youngster was last seen in a Crystal Palace shirt.

For starters, Patrick Vieira has replaced Roy Hodgson, which will be an exciting prospect for Eze, whilst there's been several changes to the first-team squad.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Christian Benteke wear for Crystal Palace? 20 10 9 11

Having spent so many months on the sidelines, Eze is going to need time to not only prove his fitness but find his best form once again.

When he does, though, with the likes of Zaha, Conor Gallagher and Odsonne Edouard, already playing at the top of their game, Vieira's side could be even better, which is a scary thought considering they won at Manchester City recently.

News Now - Sport News