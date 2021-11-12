Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lewis Hamilton will start from pole for the Sprint at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Saturday after a dominant performance in qualifying on Friday.

Going into this weekend, many have been backing Max Verstappen and Red Bull to seal a hat-trick of race wins in the Americas at a crucial time in the Formula 1 season, but Hamilton clearly has other ideas with him producing a stellar performance from start to finish in qualifying.

Topping every session and finishing four tenths clear of Max Verstappen, who will start Sprint from second, in Q3, the Briton clearly made use of the extra power his new ICE (internal combustion engine) gave him in the back of his Mercedes - something that will see him drop five places on the grid for Sunday's main Grand Prix.

First, though, comes the Sprint that will set the grid for that and once again we see the two title rivals lining up alongside one another.

In behind them are their teammates with Valtteri Bottas in third and Sergio Perez in fourth whilst Pierre Gasly took fifth ahead of the two Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

Lando Norris will start eighth for the Sprint ahead of Daniel Ricciardo, whilst Fernando Alonso rounds out the top ten.

