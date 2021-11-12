Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

At the age of 38, Dani Alves has made a sensational return to Barcelona - five years after he last turned out for the Blaugrana.

The Brazilian, who most recently represented Sao Paulo in his home nation, was confirmed to have returned to Camp Nou by the club in a tweet on Friday evening.

Alves is believed to have put pen to paper on an 18-month deal, according to a tweet earlier in the day from respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The deal comes less than a week after Alves' former teammate and close pal Xavi was appointed as the new head coach of the La Liga giants.

The duo played alongside each other at Barca between 2008 and 2015, winning five La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns over that period.

So keen, in fact, was Alves for a second spell in Catalonia that he has reportedly accepted terms that will see him become the club's lowest-paid first-team player, according to the Daily Mail.

After a glittering career - during which he has pretty much won everything there is to win at club level - we doubt that Alves' primary motivation for his Barcelona comeback is financial.

However, if he has signed a contract on the slimmest terms of anyone in the Barca first-team, just how much will Alves be making each week?

How much will Dani Alves earn at Barcelona?

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we don't pretend to have a direct line to the accounting department at Camp Nou.

What we did do over the summer - in response to the news that Barcelona were in dire financial trouble - was compile a list of the reported wages of Barcelona players from the most reputable sources available at the time.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

We also know that the club has largely been unsuccessful in convincing their most well-paid stars to accept a reduction in salary in order to help the team's outlook since that time - with only Gerard Pique seemingly agreeing to a 50% cut in wages.

Therefore, if the Mail's report is correct, decorated veteran Alves will be earning less than each of the players listed below.

Reported wages of first-team squad members at Barcelona

19. Riqui Puig - £25,000-per-week

18. Pedri - £32,000-per-week (per salarysport)

17. Eric Garcia - £38,500-per-week

16. Sergiño Dest - £41,000-per-week

15. Ronald Araújo - £50,000-per-week

14. Neto - £65,000-per-week

13. Ansu Fati - £69,000-per-week (per salarysport)

12. Clément Lenglet - £70,000-per-week

11. Martin Braithwaite - £85,000-per-week

10. Marc-André ter Stegen - £100,000-per-week

9. Gerard Piqué - £105,000-per-week (accepted 50% reduction in wages - August 2021)

8. Philippe Coutinho - £146,000-per-week

7. Jordi Alba - £150,000-per-week

6. Sergi Roberto - £170,000-per-week

5. Samuel Umtiti - £208,000-per-week

4. Ousmane Dembélé - £210,000-per-week

3. = Sergio Aguero - £230,000-per-week

3. = Memphis Depay - £230,000-per-week

2. Sergio Busquets - £258,000-per-week

1. Frenkie de Jong - £354,000-per-week

Some Barca fans may argue that signing a player closing in on forty years of age isn't the wisest strategy for the club, particularly when there are younger players already under contract who could fulfil Alves' role on the pitch.

What will undoubtedly be invaluable to new boss Xavi, though, is the unrivalled experience of the Brazilian. A veteran who has seen it all throughout his legendary career, Alves could well be a key resource to younger members of the Barcelona dressing room as the club looks to recover from one of the worst periods in its history.

