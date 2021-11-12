Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Harry Kane has just scored a spectacular first-half hat-trick for England.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker equalled Jimmy Greaves with his 44th strike for the Three Lions by scoring an outrageous bicycle kick at Wembley Stadium.

Just minutes after Roy Keane had been speaking in the ITV studio about all the disappointment that Kane has suffered this season, the England poacher silenced his critics in breath-taking style.

England run riot against Albania

That's because England led 5-0 at half-time against Albania with Kane helping himself to three strikes, while Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson also found the back of the net.

First up was arguably Kane's most straightforward goal with Phil Foden's deft cross into the box being met with the sort of straightforward header that the 28-year-old could convert in his sleep.

Kane then doubled his money with some fine footwork in the penalty area, picking up the ball from Raheem Sterling before firing a left-footed strike past Thomas Strakosha despite the tight angle.

Kane's superb bicycle kick

However, it was Kane's hat-trick goal that was truly special because it was arguably his finest ever in an England shirt, coming in acrobatic circumstances from Foden's corner to the back post.

The Spurs forward rose spectacularly to meet the cross with a bicycle kick that, despite taking a deflection along the way, was truly something to behold and can be enjoyed in all its glory below:

Now that, ladies and gentlemen, is how you round off an England hat-trick.

Records tumbling for Kane

And not only did Kane's third strike move him even closer to becoming England's all-time record goalscorer, but the 28-year-old is now his nation's joint-top goalscorer in competitive matches.

Kane is now level with Wayne Rooney on 37 strikes having also surpassed Gary Lineker as the Three Lions' top marksmen in international tournaments this summer. The records just keep falling.

Now only Lineker, Rooney and Sir Bobby Charlton stand his way to becoming the greatest striker in the history of the men's national team.

Marry that to the fact that it was a perfect hat-trick and the only first-half treble scored by a male England player in the 21st century to see exactly why Kane looked so delighted with himself.

Well, scoring a bicycle kick is a pretty good reason to smile, too, to be fair.

