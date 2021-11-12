Tottenham latest news: £53.3m defensive duo 'will be required' to score goals under Conte

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that Sergio Reguilon and Emerson Royal will be expected to deliver goals and assists following their switch to wing-backs.

Antonio Conte's arrival earlier this month has seen Tottenham move to a back-three, meaning the likes of Reguilon and Royal have more licence to get forward and join in with the attacking players.

But Bridge reckons that chipping in with goal contributions will be seen as more of a requirement than when they were playing as full-backs.

What do the stats say about Reguilon and Royal?

Tottenham might be struggling to achieve results as a team, but their two first-choice wing-backs have been two of their better players this season.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

According to WhoScored, Reguilon, who joined from Real Madrid for £27.5m last summer, has an average rating of 6.84, whilst the Brazilian, whose deadline day move cost Spurs £25.8m, has a slightly lower mark of 6.80, although they're ranked fourth and fifth in the squad this term.

But in terms of contributions in the final-third, the pair haven't yet had an impact.

In 13 games across all competitions this season, Reguilon has chipped in with two assists, for Heung Min Son's consolation at Arsenal and Tanguy Ndombele's equaliser against Newcastle.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The Spaniard's overall record is a decent return of eight assists in 49 games, but he's yet to score for the club and his glaring miss at Everton last Sunday suggests there's plenty of work to do.

Meanwhile, Royal has made a promising start and has already fought off competition from Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty for the number one role on the right side, starting seven of the last eight Premier League games.

Royal did assist Lucas Moura's winner at Burnley in the Carabao Cup but is yet to create a big chance in the Premier League this season and is therefore waiting for his first assist and hasn't scored in the top-flight.

West Ham STUN Liverpool! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

The majority of his appearances came at right-back, though, but Bridge reckons there's an expectation on their shoulders after the recent formation switch.

What did Bridge say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I actually do [expect them to chip in with goals and assists]. It's either going to be a 3-5-2 or a 3-4-3, depending on what he's got in the squad, and I'm sure he'll make his decision, but I think they will be required to do that."

1 of 12 Did Tottenham Hotspur sign Moussa Sissoko on transfer deadline day in 2016? Yes No

Will Reguilon and Royal start against Leeds?

The pair have started Conte's opening two games in charge and after two positive results, there's no reason to make any changes.

Those two have adapted well to their new-found positions higher up the pitch, and facing a Leeds side that have conceded for fun in the Premier League could work a treat with wing-backs.

News Now - Sport News