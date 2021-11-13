Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kylian Mbappe is considered by many to be the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's footballing throne.

When the two Ballon d'Or winners inevitably hang up their boots in the coming years, many fans are of the belief that Mbappe will be one of the world's best players ready to take their place at the top.

Besides, the similarly brilliant Erling Braut Haaland has led some supporters to suggest that a possible rivalry between the Norwegian and Mbappe could be the Ronaldo vs Messi of the next era.

Mbappe's exciting future in football

However, regardless of how the rest of Mbappe's career plays out, the Paris Saint-Germain forward can rest easy knowing that his achievements in the sport at the age of 22 are still remarkable.

It's crazy to think that a player so young could boast four Ligue 1 titles, seven domestic honours and more than 100 goals in the club game across spells with AS Monaco and PSG.

But perhaps most impressive of all is Mbappe's record for France because the young striker is well on course to replace Thierry Henry as the nation's all-time leading goalscorer already.

Mbappe's insane France record

After all, the Arsenal legend's total of 51 strikes is bound to be threatened by Mbappe as he hits his prime when you bear in mind that he already boasts 19 goals from 51 caps before his 23rd birthday.

Throw in World Cup glory with a goal in the final as a teenager - the first to do so since Pele in 1958 - as well as UEFA Nations League glory to see that Mbappe's France career is already incredible.

And it seems as though Mbappe is even taking his brilliance for France to the training pitch because newly-released footage from Les Bleus shows the PSG superstar scoring a truly outrageous goal.

Mbappe's outrageous back-heel volley

Taking to Twitter on Friday afternoon, the official account of the men's French national team uploaded footage of Mbappe finding the back of the net with a jaw-dropping back-heeled volley.

While, yes, scoring audacious goals is always going to be easier away from the nail-biting pressure of a match scenario, that doesn't make Mbappe's remarkable technique any easier to understand.

That being said, you can try your best to work it out by watching the stupendous video down below:

Come on, Kylian, you're taking the mickey with that.

One of the greatest training goals ever

In fact, we feel pretty confident putting Mbappe's audacious back-heel volley up there with similar efforts from Ravel Morrison and Paolo Di Canio as the greatest training goals caught on camera.

We wouldn't be surprised if Mbappe has produced similar moments of magic between the cones for either PSG or France, but we're just glad that one of them has reached the public domain.

Sadly, it's unlikely that we'll see Mbappe whipping out the same stunt in an actual game - unless PSG are 10-0 up - but it serves to underpin his potential Ballon d'Or-winning future nonetheless.

