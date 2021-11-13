Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still producing the goods at the very highest level.

The legendary Swede is now 40-years-old but he’s leading the line for an AC Milan who are currently unbeaten in the league and joint-top with Napoli.

Zlatan has scored three goals in six Serie A appearances this season as he continues his incredible career.

There isn’t another player with a CV quite like Ibrahimovic’s. He’s played for Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, LA Galaxy and now AC Milan again.

He’s scored more than 500 goals at club level while his International record (62 goals in 119 matches) isn’t bad either.

So, Zlatan has found the back of the net more than 550 times name and picking the very best is an impossible task.

He’s been responsible for some quite incredible goals down the years from 40-yard overhead kicks to unique karate-kick style finishes. Zlatan really is capable of scoring every type of goal.

And that includes free kicks.

While he’s not exactly considered one of the greatest free-kick takers in football history, Zlatan has scored his fair share of set pieces in his career.

In fact, according to Transfermarkt, Ibrahimovic has scored 17 free-kicks for his various clubs.

And we think we’ve found his best.

It was actually the second ever free-kick Zlatan scored back in the 2008/09 season while playing for Inter Milan.

In the final minute of a match against Fiorentina and Inter already 1-0 ahead, Ibrahimovic decided to kick the ball as hard as he possibly could from 35 yards out.

The result?

A 109 km/h (68 mph) free-kick that smashed off the underside of the bar and into the back of the net.

Ridiculous.

In fact, it was so good that Fiorentina’s Adrian Mutu came over and shook his hand afterwards.

VIDEO: Zlatan's ridiculous free-kick for Inter Milan

Now that’s how you take a free-kick.

Zlatan’s most recent free-kick came a couple of weeks ago as AC Milan beat Roma to keep up their title charge.

And recently, the forward insisted he’s not thinking about retirement until he’s “kicked out” of the game.

“The secret to my longevity is in the mind, as I am trying to prove that 40 is just a number and I can continue to do what I love," he told Telefoot.

“I don’t want to stop until I am kicked out, well and truly finished.”

