In a chaotic main event showdown, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos emerge to assure that Roman Reigns would not fall to King Woods and that the Universal Champion remains The Head of the Table.

Plus, the Man’s and Women’s Survivor Series Teams suffered major upheavals and so much more.

Sasha Banks, Naomi & Aliyah def. Shayna Baszler, Natalya & Shotzi

With major friction already at a fever pitch between several women on SmackDown, an all-out brawl erupted when WWE Official Sonya Deville brought Captain Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and Aliyah to the ring to introduce them as the SmackDown Women’s Survivor Series Team.

The bedlam began when Naomi emerged to presumably take issue with not being named to the team, and the chaos also included Shotzi and Banks two weeks after the up-and-comer unleashed a ruthless attack on the The Blueprint.

In a subsequent Six-Woman Tag Team showdown, Natalya locked in the family Sharpshooter on Aliyah. When she attempted to get extra leverage by grabbing the ropes, though, Naomi bounced The Queen of Hearts off the ropes.

The assist by The Glowing Superstar paved the way for Aliyah to reverse the maneuver and pick up the huge victory in her first SmackDown matchup over the highly decorated third-generation Superstar!

Moments after the match, Deville delivered the heartbreaking news to Aliyah that she had been advised to remove her from the SmackDown Women’s Survivor Series Team.

Los Lotharios def. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

After Los Lotharios ambushed Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs during a Trick or Street Fight several weeks ago, the nefarious Angel and Humberto worked together with beautiful precision to pick up a pinfall on the Intercontinental Champion in a hard-fought tag team showdown.

Charlotte Flair refused a challenge from Toni Storm

SmackDown Women’s Champions Charlotte Flair emerged on the blue brand to unleash epic ridicule upon her Survivor Series opponent Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, calling her a "fabricated champion."

When The Queen went to discuss the positive effect she had on up-and-coming Superstars like Shotzi and how she was a "Star Maker," Toni Storm interrupted to call her on it.

When the rockin’ 80’s throwback Superstar proposed a title match between herself and Flair, the SmackDown Women’s Champion flat-out refused with an "absolutely not!"

Jeff Hardy def. Sami Zayn to remove Zayn from the Men’s Survivor Series Team

When Sami Zayn attempted to use the ropes to try and defeat Jeff Hardy in what was otherwise a hard-fought matchup, the official caught him. As Zayn argued with the referee, The Charismatic Enigma hit his opponent with the Twist of Fate and quickly followed up with the Swanton Bomb off the top rope for the victory over the self-proclaimed “locker room leader.”

Not only did the loss once again leave The Master Strategist humiliated, but as a result of the defeat, Zayn was removed from the SmackDown Men’s Survivor Series Team.

Roman Reigns vs. King Woods in a Championship Contender Match ended in a no-contest

Following The New Day’s victory last week over The Usos, Universal Champion Roman Reigns attacked King Woods and Sir Kofi Kingston.

Together with the Bloodline, The Head of the Table injured Kingston. As a result, the monarch of positivity was set to battle the Universal Champion one-one-one for retribution.

Prior to the match, though, the "Wiseman" Paul Heyman raised the stakes on behalf of The Head of the Table. He stated that if Reigns lost the match, he would kneel before King Woods or be stripped of the Universal Title. But if Woods lost, he would have to kneel before Reigns.

In the final moments, just when it looked as if King Woods may overcome his dominant opponent, The Usos emerged and attacked him, which resulted in a no contest.

With the monarch laid out due to overwhelming odds, The Head of the Table did, in fact, kneel on the canvas, as The Bloodline placed Woods' crown upon Reigns' head.

You can watch WWE SmackDown live every week here in the UK on BT Sport.

