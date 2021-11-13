FIFA 22 Team of the Year: Card Designs Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The FIFA 22 Team of The Year cards are not expected to be released into the system until 2022, but the design appears to have already been leaked.

Top players in the world of football will be included in the eventual promo early next year, with some massive names expected to be given the blue card treatment.

Fans always anticipate how the card design for certain promos will stack up in the game, and the leaked TOTY cards appear to have a very similar look to previous iterations of the massively popular season-end promo.

Renowned FIFA leaker @The_BossFUT recently took to social media to share what appears to be the leaked design for the TOTY cards.

Further information on the promo itself has been quite sparse, however, these new blue cards have a familiar feel to them, looking quite a lot like the designs from FIFA 21.

FIFA 22 TOTY Card Design

As you can see from the tweet below, the design is again variations of blue with elements of gold. This is quite close to the design for FIFA 21 TOTY, however, this new iteration of the promo appears to have a 'classier' look to it.

Expect to see the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah with these cards as we reach the official promo in 2022!

FIFA 22 Team of The Year Release Date

At the time of writing, it has not been officially confirmed by EA regarding when Team of the Year might be released in-game. However, judging by a recent post from FIFAUTeam on Twitter, we may have a vague idea of when it might be arriving.

The account highlighted that the FIFA Global Series (2v2) Couch To Champion event will be taking place between December 2021 and May 2022 - right up until next year's FIFAe Club World Cup.

In between that, there is a TOTY Cup that is made up of 32 teams across 16 regional winners and 16 premier teams, which starts on 21st January 2022 and could mean that TOTY is launched in-game at the same time.

