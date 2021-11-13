Tottenham latest news: £18m star who dominated Real Madrid facing 'final roll of dice'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons the arrival of Antonio Conte is Harry Winks' "final roll of the dice" at Tottenham.



Winks was once a near-guaranteed starter under Mauricio Pochettino, who once compared him to Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta, but has slipped down the pecking order and Bridge thinks the boyhood Spurs fan is battling to save his career in north London.

What's the latest news with Winks?

It's been a frustrating 14 months for the England midfielder, who started last season in the team under Jose Mourinho, but since losing his place last September, has been facing an uphill battle to get back into the team.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

Of the previous 46 Premier League games, Winks has featured 14 times, making just seven starts, and has been essentially demoted to playing in the domestic cups and Europe since.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

But even against lesser opposition, Winks has been struggling to stand out and spoke about his recent lack of game-time following the Conference League to Vitesse last month.

However, the appointment of Conte could hand Winks a lifeline, and Bridge reckons that it's now or never for the midfielder, who's made just one league start all season.

What did Bridge say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "In terms of players who are potentially on the way out, Harry Winks, I'll mention him again, I know majority of Tottenham fans don't like him and with justification, but this was a guy that was man of the match against Real Madrid, a regular in that Champions League run, but what has happened to him? This is his final roll of the dice at Spurs."

West Ham STUN Liverpool! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

When could Winks get a chance under Conte?

Winks has only played 17 minutes in the Italian's first two games in charge, which shows the kind of battle on his hands.

However, there is good news for Winks, who's got every chance of starting the game against Leeds on Sunday week, with Oliver Skipp suspended.

1 of 12 Did Tottenham Hotspur sign Moussa Sissoko on transfer deadline day in 2016? Yes No

Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso will be hoping to get the nod in his place, but Conte has deployed two defensive-minded midfielders in his first two matches, which could allow Winks to make his first Premier League appearance since September.

If Winks does start the game, he'll need to make himself undroppable, because as Bridge stated, this really is his last chance at Tottenham, especially with the January transfer window around the corner.

News Now - Sport News