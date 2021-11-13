Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bellator 271 was held this Friday in Florida with its main attraction being a fight for the featherweight belt between the reigning champion, Cris Cyborg, and Irish star Sinead Kavanagh.

Cyborg was at it again as she successfully defended her belt, effectively knocking out the fifth-ranked Kavanagh inside two minutes of the start of the fight.

It started with both fighters exchanging hits after the first bell. In the first minute, Kavanagh landed some punches on Cyborg but they didn’t do any lasting damage to her and the champion quickly lashed back with a powerful right swing that dropped Kavanagh to the canvas straight.

Cyborg took advantage and dropped more heavy punches on the Irish fighter which further flattened her on the mat and the referee jumped in to end the fight after just 92 seconds.

This win was Cyborg’s third title defence in Bellator but it was her first first-round knockout win in the promotion. Her debut fight ended in her dethroning Julia Budd in Bellator 238.

Cyborg’s team came up with a game plan but it was thrown out the window immediately after the fight had started as she decided to slug it out with Kavanagh.

After the fight, Cyborg said: “I didn’t do anything my team planned, so sorry. But I feel great about it”

After the fight, Cyborg said that she wanted to face Cat Zingano in her next title defence, but she welcomed any fight that was offered by her promoter.

Coincidentally or not, sitting cage-side for the fight was Kayla Harrison, who entered the free agency with her own latest tournament win.

Cyborg said “Kayla, thank you for coming to the fights, I really appreciate you here. If you want to fight me one day, it’s going to be a great fight, but Ali Abdelaziz has to talk to all the promotions to make this happen.

The Brazilian Cyborg’s record now reads 4-0 in the promotion while Kavanagh sees a two-fight winning streak snapped.

