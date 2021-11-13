Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.4 Update: CD Projekt Red Reveal Mass Hiring for Game Development
Cyberpunk 2077 will be remembered as one of the biggest botched launches in gaming history, but now CD Projekt Red are hiring more developers to try and fix their AAA title.
There are still a lot of fans of the massive FPS title, and it has already had some major patch work. But, there is still hope that the company behind the game can pull a 'No Man's Sky' and patch Cyberpunk to the point that it can fully realise what player's had originally expected.
With that said, CD Projekt Red is hiring for a number of different roles in the Art, Programming, Design & Creation departments.
It is clear from the number of roles that the company are hiring for that they want to give Cyberpunk 2077 a fighting chance at becoming a major title that fans can fully enjoy.
As well as hiring for art direction, CD Projekt Red is also looking for Engine and AI Programmers, which should hopefully help with the somewhat broken aspects of the game as it sits right now.
Read More: Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.4 Update: Release Date, Roadmap, Patch Notes and Everything We Know So Far
Cyberpunk 2077 Development
As of writing, CD Projekt Red is hiring for the following roles:
Art
- Character Artist - Warsaw
- Character Artist - Cracow
- Cinematic Animator - Cracow
- Cinematic Animator - Warsaw
- Environment Level Artist - Warsaw
- Gameplay Animator - Cracow
- Gameplay Animator - Warsaw
- Intern Cinematic Animator - Cracow
- Intern Cinematic Animator - Warsaw
- Junior Cinematic Animator - Cracow
- Junior Cinematic Animator - Warsaw
- Lighting Artist - Cracow
- Lighting Artist - Warsaw
- Senior Asset Artist - Warsaw
- Senior Character Artist - Warsaw
- Senior Character Artist - Cracow
- Senior Character Concept Artist - Warsaw
- Senior Cinematic Animator - Cracow
- Senior Cinematic Animator - Warsaw
- Senior Environment Artist - Warsaw
- Senior Environment Concept Artist - Warsaw
- Senior Illustrator - Warsaw
- Senior Level Artist - Cracow
- Senior Lighting Artist - Cracow
- Senior Lighting Artist - Warsaw
- Senior Technical Animator - Warsaw
- Spontaneous Application (Art) - Warsaw
- Technical Animator - Warsaw
Programming
- AI Programmer - Vancouver
- Camera Programmer - Vancouver
- Engine Programmer - Vancouver
- Game Programmer - Vancouver
- Gameplay Designer - Vancouver
- Network Programmer - Vancouver
- Recruiter - Vancouver
- Senior Programmer - Vancouver
- Tools Programmer - Vancouver
Design & Creation
- English Adaptation Specialist - Warsaw
- Gameplay Designer - Cracow
- Junior/Specialist Quest Designer - Warsaw
- Level Designer - Warsaw
- Level Designer - Wrocław
- Level Designer - Cracow
- Open World Designer (Junior/Specialist) - Cracow
- Open World Designer (Junior/Specialist) - Warsaw
- Senior Cinematic Designer - Cracow
- Senior Cinematic Designer - Warsaw
- Senior Gameplay Designer - Warsaw
- Senior Previz Artist - Warsaw
- Senior Quest Designer - Warsaw
- Senior Sound Designer - Warsaw
QA
- Art QA Analyst - Warsaw
- QA Analyst (Tech Art) - Warsaw
- QA Automation Engineer (Junior/Specialist) - Warsaw
- Tech QA Analyst (Junior/Specialist) - Warsaw
- Tech QA Analyst (Junior/Specialist) - Cracow
Technical
- Build Engineer (DevOps) - Warsaw
- C# Developer - Warsaw
- Front-End Developer with React - Warsaw
- Front-end Developer with React (DevOps) - Warsaw
- Fullstack Web Developer ( Python, JS, React ) - Warsaw
- Game Programmer - Warsaw
- Gameplay Programmer - Warsaw
- Generalist Programmer - Cracow
- Graphics Programmer - Warsaw
- Junior Build Engineer (DevOps) - Warsaw
- Localization Programmer - Warsaw
- Senior Animation Programmer - Warsaw
- Senior Graphics Programmer - Warsaw
- Spontaneous Application (Technical) - Warsaw
- UI Programmer - Warsaw
