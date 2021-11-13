Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.4 Update: CD Projekt Red Reveal Mass Hiring for Game Development

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be remembered as one of the biggest botched launches in gaming history, but now CD Projekt Red are hiring more developers to try and fix their AAA title.

There are still a lot of fans of the massive FPS title, and it has already had some major patch work. But, there is still hope that the company behind the game can pull a 'No Man's Sky' and patch Cyberpunk to the point that it can fully realise what player's had originally expected.

With that said, CD Projekt Red is hiring for a number of different roles in the Art, Programming, Design & Creation departments.

It is clear from the number of roles that the company are hiring for that they want to give Cyberpunk 2077 a fighting chance at becoming a major title that fans can fully enjoy.

As well as hiring for art direction, CD Projekt Red is also looking for Engine and AI Programmers, which should hopefully help with the somewhat broken aspects of the game as it sits right now.

Cyberpunk 2077 Development

As of writing, CD Projekt Red is hiring for the following roles:

Art

Character Artist - Warsaw

Character Artist - Cracow

Cinematic Animator - Cracow

Cinematic Animator - Warsaw

Environment Level Artist - Warsaw

Gameplay Animator - Cracow

Gameplay Animator - Warsaw

Intern Cinematic Animator - Cracow

Intern Cinematic Animator - Warsaw

Junior Cinematic Animator - Cracow

Junior Cinematic Animator - Warsaw

Lighting Artist - Cracow

Lighting Artist - Warsaw

Senior Asset Artist - Warsaw

Senior Character Artist - Warsaw

Senior Character Artist - Cracow

Senior Character Concept Artist - Warsaw

Senior Cinematic Animator - Cracow

Senior Cinematic Animator - Warsaw

Senior Environment Artist - Warsaw

Senior Environment Concept Artist - Warsaw

Senior Illustrator - Warsaw

Senior Level Artist - Cracow

Senior Lighting Artist - Cracow

Senior Lighting Artist - Warsaw

Senior Technical Animator - Warsaw

Spontaneous Application (Art) - Warsaw

Technical Animator - Warsaw

Programming

AI Programmer - Vancouver

Camera Programmer - Vancouver

Engine Programmer - Vancouver

Game Programmer - Vancouver

Gameplay Designer - Vancouver

Network Programmer - Vancouver

Recruiter - Vancouver

Senior Programmer - Vancouver

Tools Programmer - Vancouver

Design & Creation

English Adaptation Specialist - Warsaw

Gameplay Designer - Cracow

Junior/Specialist Quest Designer - Warsaw

Level Designer - Warsaw

Level Designer - Wrocław

Level Designer - Cracow

Open World Designer (Junior/Specialist) - Cracow

Open World Designer (Junior/Specialist) - Warsaw

Senior Cinematic Designer - Cracow

Senior Cinematic Designer - Warsaw

Senior Gameplay Designer - Warsaw

Senior Previz Artist - Warsaw

Senior Quest Designer - Warsaw

Senior Sound Designer - Warsaw

QA

Art QA Analyst - Warsaw

QA Analyst (Tech Art) - Warsaw

QA Automation Engineer (Junior/Specialist) - Warsaw

Tech QA Analyst (Junior/Specialist) - Warsaw

Tech QA Analyst (Junior/Specialist) - Cracow

Technical

Build Engineer (DevOps) - Warsaw

C# Developer - Warsaw

Front-End Developer with React - Warsaw

Front-end Developer with React (DevOps) - Warsaw

Fullstack Web Developer ( Python, JS, React ) - Warsaw

Game Programmer - Warsaw

Gameplay Programmer - Warsaw

Generalist Programmer - Cracow

Graphics Programmer - Warsaw

Junior Build Engineer (DevOps) - Warsaw

Localization Programmer - Warsaw

Senior Animation Programmer - Warsaw

Senior Graphics Programmer - Warsaw

Spontaneous Application (Technical) - Warsaw

UI Programmer - Warsaw

