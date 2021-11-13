Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Formula 1 is wildly entertaining and qualifying yesterday brought a lot.

Lewis Hamilton had finished first in but his Mercedes car was referred to the stewards at the Sao Paulo GP.

This was due to an alleged infringement during qualifying from the DRS of the vehicle. In a shocking turn of events, Max Verstappen has also been summoned in Brazil.

Hamilton was already due to serve a five-place grid penalty in Sunday’s Grand Prix due to an engine change but now both he and the leader of the championship are under investigation.

After FIA’s communication of the Hamilton case, Verstappen was called separately to appear before the stewards for a possible breach of parc ferme rules after qualifying.

FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer’s report said that Hamilton’s car infringed on the Drag Reduction System requirements.

The statement issued: “The uppermost rear wing element adjustable positions were checked on car number 44 for compliance with Article 3.6.3 of the 2021 Formula One technical regulation, The requirement for the minimum distance was fulfilled. But the requirement for the maximum of 85mm, when the DRS system is deployed and tested in accordance with TD/011-19, were not fulfilled."

Stewards want to speak to Verstappen about an alleged breach of Article 2.5.1 of the International Sporting Code.

The regulation reads "Inside the Parc Fermé, only the officials assigned may enter. No operation, checking, tuning or repair is allowed unless authorised by the same officials or by the applicable regulations."

Fan video footage uploaded to social media after qualifying of Parc Ferme appeared to show Verstappen going over to Hamilton's Mercedes to touch its rear wing, after doing the same with his own Red Bull.

Sky Sports News' Craig Slater:

"A whole series of cars were checked yesterday, including Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas' - but only Hamilton's was found to be non-compliant Significantly, the FIA have since impounded the rear wing of Hamilton's car.

"Does that suggest that they weren't satisfied with the original measurements, or do they want to check it again? T

"That might work in Hamilton's favour but ultimately, the bigger picture is... could this end Hamilton's title hopes for this year?"

