Genshin Impact 2.3 Update: Banners Confirmed For Update

The official live stream for Genshin Impact 2.3 Update confirmed a number of elements for the upcoming changes to the game, including the Banners and their release dates.

It was revealed in the live stream that as of Update 2.3, players will be able to wish for two characters in their respective banners.

The latest banner will also be known as the "Character Event Wish -2" and will feature previously released 5-star characters at different times.

The 2.3 Update is not far off, and players can expect to get the 5-star characters Eula and Albedo at the same time as part of two separate banners.

As mentioned, this is the first time that Genshin Impact will give players the choice of two characters at the same time. Usually, the game will have two characters per Update at differing times, however, we'll now be seeing four in the game with two splits of 2 characters.

Genshin Impact Banner Release Dates

Albedo and Eula will be released into the game on Wednesday, November 24th. The wish count for these two banners will be shared and players can pick up the counter in Event Banner 1 after wishing for a specific amount of time in the 2nd Event Banner.

Arataki Itto and Gorou will be released to Genshin Impact 2.3 Update as of Tuesday, December 14th.

The new playable character Itto will be a five star Geo and is a Claymore user from Inazuma and a recent leak gave fans an early look at Arataki Itto’s Superlative Superstrength stacks.

The stacks allow the character to take advantage of his charged attack string which is known as the Arataki Kesagiri.

Kesagiri is a multi-hit combo that will consume stacks until the player runs out. This will then release a huge blow as a finisher.

