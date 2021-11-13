Genshin Impact 2.3 Update: All Events and Major Rewards Revealed
The official live stream for Genshin Impact 2.3 Update confirmed a number of elements for the upcoming changes to the game, including all of the Events and Major Rewards that will be part of the update.
There will be a mix of both old and new events in Genshin Impact 2.3 Update. The actual gameplay of each of these may differ depending on the event itself but the key rewards such as Primogems and Level-Up materials will remain the same.
Here's everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 2.3 Update Events and Major Rewards that will be coming with the latest version of the game.
Shadows Amidst Snowstorms
Shadows Amidst Snowstorms will be arriving in Genshin Impact as part of the 2.3 Update. The new event will have a plot involving Albedo and a ton of sub-events for players to complete.
The Genshin Impact 2.3 live stream showed a few of these sub-events, including:
- Building a Puffy Snowman
- Agility Training
- Combat Training
- Tracker Training
Players can build a Snowman as part of Genshin Impact 2.3 Update, but to do so they will need to get Snowmen Components.
Gamers can earn the Cinnabar Spindle by completing this event, which is a free 4-star Sword that is suited to characters who have a heavy reliance on their defence stats.
The full list of rewards for this event are as follows:
- Cinnabar Spindle
- Alkahest
- Primogems
- Crown of Insight
- Character EXP Materials
- Talent Level-Up Materials
- Weapon Ascension Materials
- Mystic Enhancement Ore
- Mora
- Snowmen Components
Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog
The Bantan Sango Case Files is another Event that will be coming to Genshin Impact as part of the 2.3 Update.
This event has players avoiding the Canine Bunshin whilst trying to save animals that have gone missing in Inazuma. It is worth noting that Stealth is going to be a major component to this Event.
The full list of rewards for this event are as follows:
- Primogems
- Character EXP Materials
- Mystic Enhancement Ore
- Mora
- Weapon Ascension Material
Remaining Events
The final events as part of the 2.3 Update are ones that players will already know/may be returning, and they are as follows:
Energy Amplifier Fruition
The full list of rewards for this event are as follows:
- Primogems
- Character EXP Materials
- Mystic Enhancement Ore
- Mora
- Weapon Ascension Materials
Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light
The full list of rewards for this event are as follows:
- Primogems
- Character EXP Materials
- Mystic Enhancement Ore
- Mora
- Weapon Ascension Materials
Marvelous Merchandise
The full list of rewards for this event are as follows:
- Primogems
- Character EXP Materials
- Weapon Enhancement Materials
- Mora
- Talent Level-Up Materials
