Genshin Impact 2.3 Update: All Events and Major Rewards Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The official live stream for Genshin Impact 2.3 Update confirmed a number of elements for the upcoming changes to the game, including all of the Events and Major Rewards that will be part of the update.

There will be a mix of both old and new events in Genshin Impact 2.3 Update. The actual gameplay of each of these may differ depending on the event itself but the key rewards such as Primogems and Level-Up materials will remain the same.

Here's everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 2.3 Update Events and Major Rewards that will be coming with the latest version of the game.

Shadows Amidst Snowstorms

Shadows Amidst Snowstorms will be arriving in Genshin Impact as part of the 2.3 Update. The new event will have a plot involving Albedo and a ton of sub-events for players to complete.

The Genshin Impact 2.3 live stream showed a few of these sub-events, including:

Building a Puffy Snowman

Agility Training

Combat Training

Tracker Training

Players can build a Snowman as part of Genshin Impact 2.3 Update, but to do so they will need to get Snowmen Components.

Gamers can earn the Cinnabar Spindle by completing this event, which is a free 4-star Sword that is suited to characters who have a heavy reliance on their defence stats.

The full list of rewards for this event are as follows:

Cinnabar Spindle

Alkahest

Primogems

Crown of Insight

Character EXP Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials

Weapon Ascension Materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Mora

Snowmen Components

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.3 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks, and Everything You Need To Know

Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog

The Bantan Sango Case Files is another Event that will be coming to Genshin Impact as part of the 2.3 Update.

This event has players avoiding the Canine Bunshin whilst trying to save animals that have gone missing in Inazuma. It is worth noting that Stealth is going to be a major component to this Event.

The full list of rewards for this event are as follows:

Primogems

Character EXP Materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Mora

Weapon Ascension Material

Remaining Events

The final events as part of the 2.3 Update are ones that players will already know/may be returning, and they are as follows:

Energy Amplifier Fruition

The full list of rewards for this event are as follows:

Primogems

Character EXP Materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Mora

Weapon Ascension Materials

Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light

The full list of rewards for this event are as follows:

Primogems

Character EXP Materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Mora

Weapon Ascension Materials

Marvelous Merchandise

The full list of rewards for this event are as follows:

Primogems

Character EXP Materials

Weapon Enhancement Materials

Mora

Talent Level-Up Materials

Enter the November Giveaway to win a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and FIFA 22 Legacy Edition!

You can find all of the latest Genshin Impact News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News