Halo Infinite: Multiplayer Season 1 and Events Start Leak

Halo Infinite is set to be released on Wednesday, December 8th, but according to recent leaks we now have more information on Multiplayer and the opening Season 1 event.

Datamined information has revealed when the 'Heroes of Reach' event will be starting, and it is a lot sooner than players initially thought.

Here's everything you need to know about the Halo Infinite Season 1 Multiplayer leaks and when it will be starting in-game.

As mentioned, this information comes from datamining and prominent leakers in the Halo community.

HaloHub is one of the biggest sites for information on Halo franchise titles and they recently confirmed the leaks regarding the Multiplayer and the 'Heroes of Reach' event.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Season 1

HaloHub noted the following with regards to the recent leaks: "As many of you are aware. we’ve been researching the possibility of integrating Infinite & MCC stat tracking into HaloHub for some time…

"So many months ago we figured out how to pull data from 343i’s servers. A number of other people have already done this including our friends @HaloDotAPI.

"Some of our sources (That we can’t name to protect their identities) told us to have a dig around in the data that we can pull from 343i’s servers and here is what we found!

"Halo Infinite Data Services are now Online! Halo Infinite Season 1 “Heroes of Reach” starts on November 15th

"There is more still too!

"The data we found also listed start dates for the newly announced “Fracture” events, along with a name “Tenrai” for this seasons fracture events. The dates we found are as follows.

Week 1: Nov 23rd – Nov 29th, 2021

Week 2: Jan 4th – Jan 10th, 2022

Week 3: Feb 1st – Feb 7th, 2022."

Fans have been reacting to the news, with several noting on the r/GamingLeaksandRumors subreddit that they're planning on calling in sick on Monday 15th so that they can get a day's worth of Halo Infinite Multiplayer under their belts!

