Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There has been a lot of talk between Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor in recent days with there being somewhat of a social media war going on.

This social media back and forth seemingly comes from Masvidal’s withdrawal from a scheduled fight at UFC 269 with Leon Edwards.

His reason for dropping out of the fight was an undisclosed injury which clearly did not impress McGregor amongst others.

McGregor has even stated that Masvidal’s BMF title should be stripped due to his dropping out, he wrote on Twitter:

“It’s also Jorge Masvidal's birthday but he is a b**** for bottling the fight against Leon. F*** your 'injury', you sign to fight, you fight. Strip that belt from him that he never even won. Hoe in a housecoat. The f*** was that about as well? Last season's Versace housecoat!"

After pulling out of the fight, Masvidal could be made to wait a while to return to the top of the welterweight division with Edwards now focusing on this opportunity to face titleholder Kamaru Usman.

Enter Giveaway

A recent tweet from Masvidal’s manager, Ibrahim Kawa, makes it seem that there’s more to this confrontation than was first thought, he wrote:

“Remember when the UFC called us and asked us to drop to 155 then Conor went on to fight Cowboy [Cerrone] at 170?” Kawa said. “Too small for you but just right for Cowboy?”

It seems Kawa believes that McGregor is trying to avoid a fight with Masvidal.

Despite all these frequent exchanges, a fight has never occurred and also doesn’t look like it’s on the horizon between Masvidal and McGregor.

McGregor is currently recovering from the leg injury he got at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier and has set 2022 as his target for a return, while Masvidal’s injury return could be at the right time and align for a fight between the two next year.

McGregor is chasing a lightweight world title shot which is unlikely after suffering defeats against Poirier.

1 of 20 Where was Conor McGregor born? Galway Belfast Dublin Cork

News Now - Sport News