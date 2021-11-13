Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Five years after leaving, Dani Alves is back at Barcelona.

The Brazilian spent eight seasons at the Camp Nou, establishing himself as one of the best right-backs in world football.

Spells at Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Sao Paulo have followed but Alves has now returned.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

But he returns to the Spanish club as a very different player.

Now 38, Alves is never going to be the same player as he was during his prime.

But we don’t mean Alves is different simply because he’s older.

We mean that Alves proved he was capable of playing a completely different position in his native country - as an attacking midfielder.

Alves played the majority of his 95 appearances for Sao Paulo as a playmaker rather than his traditional right-back position. And he ran riot.

Quiz: Can you name the footballer based on their Wikipedia page?

1 of 15 Who moved from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000? Luis Enrique Luis Figo Javier Saviola Cristiano Ronaldo

Alves, wearing the No.10 shirt, scored nine goals for Sao Paulo and registered eight assists during his time.

That helped Sao Paulo win the Campeonato Paulista during his second season under Hernan Crespo’s management.

And his highlights playing in a more attacking role certainly are exciting. Maybe Alves had been playing in the wrong position his entire career…

VIDEO: Dani Alves' highlights at Sao Paulo

Whether Alves will operate in a more attacking role upon his return to Barcelona remains to be seen.

He had left Sao Paulo prematurely following a dispute over unpaid image rights.

He will be able to train with Barcelona immediately and will start playing again in January.

Alves reacted to the move on Instagram, writing: “I knew within my heart and within my soul that this day would come,” he wrote. “See you soon with the same desire to help rebuild the best club in the world!”

We can’t wait to see Alves back on the pitch at Camp Nou.

Sam Allardyce Opens Up About Newcastle's Relegation Battle, Conte, David Moyes and The Title Race (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News