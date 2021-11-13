Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch has cranked up a notch following an outburst from The Queen live on Friday Night SmackDown.

However, the women aren't just locked in an on-screen feud.

Rumours of "real life heat" between then two were recently confirmed by Lynch herself, who admitted things were difficult behind the scenes.

Speaking on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, The Man said she did not trust her upcoming Survivor Series rival.

Whether Flair's smack talk on Friday was in retaliation to these comments is unclear, but The Queen continued the war of words with an attack on Lynch during her mic work segment.

"Becky, who the hell are you?" the 12-time WWE title winner exclaimed. "I mean, there is nothing natural about you — from your catchphrases, to your orange hair, to god knows what else. You know what you are? You're just a fabricated champion."

Flair didn't stop there either. She continued to throw shade at Lynch and claimed a new nickname was coming her way after their clash at Survivor Series.

The Queen spurred the crowd on to join her in chanting "Becky Uh Oh" as she stressed her confidence in beating Lynch on the pay-per-view next weekend.

"Charlotte beat me, uh oh! Charlotte's far superior, uh oh! I came back from having a baby too soon, uh oh!"

Both women are hugely respected wrestlers and are two of the highest paid wrestlers at the company. Flair has perhaps took the biggest swipe by insulting Lynch's status as a champion.

Sure enough, The Man responded almost immediately, firing back with a quote tweet saying: "Hahahaha. Did Charlotte just say there’s nothing natural about ME?! That’s brilliant."

The clip has sparked a huge discussion on Twitter between fans of both women, with one applauding Flair's promo and commenting it was the "best crowd reaction I've heard her get."

Others are backing Big Time Becks and claiming Flair is "jealous" of the Raw women's champion.

Both sets of supporters and the neutral fans are in for a treat when Survivor Series gets underway. This bubbling rivalry will implode once the two stars enter the ring on the November pay-per-view and there will be only one winner stepping out of the ropes.

Survivor Series will air on Sunday, November 21st at 23.00 GMT. UK viewers can watch the action live on BT Sport Box Office and via the WWE Network.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

News Now - Sport News