Valerie Loureda Net Worth 2021: How Much is ‘The Master’ Worth?

Valerie Loureda is one of the most talked-about fighters in the Bellator MMA Women's Bantamweight division, but what is the fighter's net worth in 2021?

The 5'4" and 128lb fighter from the United States currently trains with American Top Team and is slowly building her name in the world of mixed martial arts.

Here's everything you need to know about Loureda's net worth in 2021, including endorsements and pay earned inside the cage.

Loureda has faced some notable fighters in the bantamweight division since she began fighting for Bellator MMA in 2019.

The 'Master' has wins over the likes of Taylor Turner, Tara Graff, Larkyn Dasch and Colby Fletcher. Loureda has only lost one fight in her pro MMA career: to Hannah Guy at Bellator 259 - Cyborg vs. Smith 2 via unanimous decision.

Valerie Loureda Net Worth

The Bellator MMA fighter is reportedly worth $1 Million US Dollars, according to MMASalaries.com.

Loureda's fight against Guy earned her the biggest payday of her career thus far. Despite losing, Loureda earned $70,000 for the fight itself, which includes approximately $40,000 in sponsorship pay.

The Bantamweight fighter recently discussed the loss, saying that it was huge motivation for her to return to training to prepare for upcoming bouts. She said: “This loss forced me to change almost everything in my gym. I learned a lot about myself and the people around me.

"This loss was the biggest motivation to get myself back to who I was before. I started listening to other people’s opinions and it just forced me to grow and realize that I am a competitor.

"I have heart in there, and I just chose to develop in front of the world’s eyes and I’m gonna keep doing it like a real fighter.”

Valerie Loureda Fight Pay

The fighter's payout rate for her Bellator MMA career thus far is reported as follows:

vs Hannah Guy 5/21/2021 - Bellator 259

Result: Loss

Loss Base Salary: $30,000

$30,000 Win Bonus: $0

$0 Sponsorship Pay: $40,000

$40,000 Total: $70,000

vs Tara Graff 8/7/2020 - Bellator 243: Chandler vs. Henderson 2

Result: Win

Win Base Salary: $5,000

$5,000 Win Bonus: $5,000

$5,000 Sponsorship Pay: $40,000

$40,000 Total: $50,000

vs Larkyn Dasch 6/14/2019 Bellator 222: MacDonald vs. Gracie

Result: Win

Win Base Salary: $5,000

$5,000 Win Bonus: $5,000

$5,000 Sponsorship Pay: $25,000

$25,000 Total: $35,000

vs Colby Fletcher 2/16/2019 Bellator 216 - MVP vs. Daley

Result: Win

Win Base Salary: $5,000

$5,000 Win Bonus: $5,000

$5,000 Sponsorship Pay: $20,000

$20,000 Total: $30,000

