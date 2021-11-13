Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In a recent exchange on Twitter, Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0) and Tony Ferguson (26-6) showed there was no love lost between them.

Despite never actually meeting in the Octagon, the UFC titans have had a long-standing bitter rivalry.

For one reason or another, the fight never happened but that hasn’t stopped Ferguson from sharing how he feels about it.

‘Listen You Fat Ph*** @TeamKhabib Last Time I Saw You, Ya Ran Off To A Different Country Like A Little Bitch To Avoid Our Title Fight. The Time Before That Ya Faked A Stomach Ache To Get Out Of Our Title Fight. Shut Cha’Trap. Leave The Man S*** To The Ones On The Front Line.’

According to Ferguson, it was Khabib’s fault that their fight never happened and he implies that the reasons for his pull-outs were not legitimate.

Khabib is regarded as one of the best UFC fighters of all time and retired undefeated after beating the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.

So it is difficult to understand why he would avoid Ferguson when he has arguably fought and defeated better opposition.

In any case, ‘The Eagle’ was not going to withstand this kind of online abuse and responded to “El Cucuy” with some strong words.

‘For the last three years Tony Ferguson you never won a single round in the @ufc some of the rounds you lost 10:8. Since 2015 you won only one fighter from top 15. Tony, it’s a clear picture here, I’m not gonna go low and personal, not gonna insult you. It’s just a facts.’

Khabib doesn’t address the reasons for not fighting Ferguson, however, he states that the man from California has never beaten any top contenders and he’s not on his level.

The Dagestani native has been retired since 2020 and there are no signs that he will be back fighting any time soon. After all, what has he got to prove?

Khabib’s domination of McGregor was the fight that cemented his legacy as an all-time great.

The “Notorious” had won championships in two different weight categories and fought Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring, yet Nurmagomedov beat him convincingly.

On the other hand, Ferguson has not reached the same heights and is currently on a losing spree in UFC after being defeated by Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Beneil Dariush.

Therefore, his recent outburst on Twitter could be a sign of frustration. If ‘The Eagle’ is going to come out of retirement and fight somebody, it is going to be against a fighter who is on top of their game and is pushing towards an all-time great legacy.

