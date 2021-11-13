Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roy Keane had Ian Wright in stitches after taking a harsh dig at Tottenham before England’s 5-0 victory over Albania at Wembley on Friday night.

Sir Alex Ferguson once said of Keane: “The hardest part of Roy’s body is his tongue. He has the most savage tongue you can imagine.”

And this time it was Tottenham and Harry Kane on the receiving end of Keane’s wrath.

Kane is arguably the best No. 9 in world football but has been bitterly disappointing for Tottenham so far this season.

In 10 league appearances, the 28-year-old has managed to score just a single goal. He’s netted a further six goals in six additional cup games but has been well below-par this term.

Kane had his heart set on a move to Manchester City in the summer but Tottenham weren’t prepared to listen to offers for their captain.

The transfer saga appears to have taken its toll on Kane, although he managed to produce a Man of the Match performance against the Albanians to leave England on the brink of qualification for next year’s World Cup finals in Qatar.

Kane scored a perfect first-half hat-trick and it was the best possible response to Keane’s pre-match comments.

What did Roy Keane say about Tottenham and Kane?

"He's [Kane] got to liven up, he's got to liven up," Keane blasted on ITV.

"He's got to look at himself and say ‘Get over these disappointments’ - listen, he plays for Spurs he should be used to disappointment, it's not like they win stuff.

"Get back to the basics, get hold of the ball, show some sort of leadership skills and no more excuses."

Former Tottenham star Jermain Defoe, who was part of ITV’s punditry team for the match, turned to a giggling Ian Wright and said: “What’s he laughing at?!”

The Arsenal legend failed to hold it together after listening to Keane’s rant.

Video: Keane takes dig at Kane and Tottenham

Watch the footage here:

When it comes to savage pundits, Keane is truly in a league of his own.

As well as having a pop at Spurs, the former Manchester United captain also went in hard on Harry Maguire after watching the defender’s celebration.

