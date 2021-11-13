Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Who remembers Johan Elmander?

The striker played in his native Sweden, Netherlands, Denmark, France, England and Turkey during his career as well as making 85 appearances for his country.

English fans may remember him best for the three seasons he spent at Bolton.

Elmander played 108 times for Bolton, scoring 22 times.

In his final season, the Swede impressed with 10 Premier League goals which earned him a move to Galatasaray.

And it was during that 2010/11 campaign that he scored one of the best goals the league has ever seen.

And no, we’re not exaggerating.

In fact, it was so good that we wish to remember it on its anniversary.

That’s because it happened exactly 11 years ago to the day in a match between Wolves and Bolton.

Bolton won the match 3-2 and Elmander put his side 2-0 ahead with a moment of sheer brilliance.

The striker collected the ball from Stuart Holden inside the Wolves penalty but was surrounded by three defenders.

However, with his back to goal, he somehow managed to swivel past them all before finishing past Marcus Hahnemann in the Wolves goal.

It was simply sensational.

VIDEO: Johan Elmander's wonder goal vs Wolves

It’s a goal that is hardly ever talked about.

Why? We’re not quite sure, to be honest.

Is it the fact it came in a match between Wolves and Bolton? Or the fact it was scored by a lesser-known player?

Whatever the reason, we’re ensuring it’s not forgotten about by bringing it up on its anniversary.

As the saying goes, if Lionel Messi had scored that, we’d be talking about it forever.

Johan Elmander, take a bow.

