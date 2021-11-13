Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In a recent social media post, a video has emerged of Tyson Fury (31-0, 22 KOs) training his brother Tommy Fury (7-0, 4 KOs) for his upcoming fight against Jake Paul (4-0, 3 KOs).

The Gypsy King starts by motivating Tommy and the other people in the clip saying “we push it further than any mothef****r knows it’s even possible of going”.

Before coming across a piece of roadkill on the floor that he refers to as “Jake Paul", which is what the American “will look like after Tommy has finished with him”.

Fury seems to be taking his boxing coaching seriously and it is evident that he wants his brother to win the bout against Paul and prove a lot of people wrong.

The younger Fury was previously trained by his dad, John Fury, but for whatever reason, he believes a change in coach is necessary for his high-pressure fight against “The Problem Child”.

Sugar Hill Steward was originally assigned with Tyson assisting in America, yet a family emergency has forced “TNT” to come back to England where his big brother will take the lead.

Enter Giveaway

It is fair to say this is a make or break fight for Tommy who will face ridicule from his family and boxing fans worldwide if he loses to what many would describe as a “YouTuber”.

A string of unimpressive performances against low-quality opposition has made the boxing public question his ability, but a demolition job on Paul would help regain the respect of those who are doubting him.

Despite having a limited amateur career, Tommy has been boxing for several years more than Paul and should be destroying him if he has any potential to be a world-class boxer. Not to mention, being related to the lineal heavyweight champion.

As for Tyson, is this video a glimpse into what the future may hold for him? Realistically, he only needs to beat Usyk and Joshua to have nothing left to prove and retire.

So to keep himself busy and avoid another mental breakdown, coaching could become his new purpose.

Comparing Paul to a piece of roadkill reflects Tyson’s character to a T and it should be a fascinating spectacle to watch him advise Tommy in the corner.

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

The Gypsy King has had one hell of a career and he undoubtedly has a wealth of knowledge to share.

The elephant in the room regarding his recent coaching is his mandatory fight against Dillian Whyte (28-2,19 KOs) which the WBC should be ordering soon. Is this another indication that Tyson does not want that fight and may relinquish his belt?

Regardless, Tommy’s fight against Paul is only a month away and it may simply be Tyson’s priority to help his younger brother win the bout.

News Now - Sport News