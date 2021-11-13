Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kamaru Usman, the UFC’s current longest-reigning male champion, has ordered Conor McGregor to “be quiet” after he attacked Jorge Masvidal on Twitter for withdrawing from his fight with British welterweight Leon Edwards.

MMA fans were gutted when Masvidal pulled out of the highly anticipated December 11 UFC 269 showdown with Edwards due to an undisclosed injury.

McGregor took to Twitter on Masvidal’s birthday to accuse the American of “bottling the fight”, and he stated that “you sign to fight, you fight.”

This angered current welterweight champion Usman, known as ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’, prompting him to bring up McGregor’s own history with injuries.

After reading McGregor’s attack on Masvidal, the Nigerian-American champion told McGregor that “you cry about injures more than anyone.”

The first African UFC champion also brought up the fact that McGregor has complained about his foot, ankle and shin, before asking McGregor “what else am I missing?”

McGregor was quick to respond, replying “Ye you’re missing something bro for sure. Don’t quite know what tho. Originality maybe? I don’t know, something. It’s like, nobody cares.”

“No one cares what the f**k you’re at. And you try so hard too, I just don’t know. Somethings missing for you tho for sure. God bless anyway,” stated ‘The Notorious’.

Usman was in action at the last UFC pay-per-view, UFC 268, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over his rival Colby Covington.

In contrast, McGregor has been out of action since UFC 264 where he broke a leg during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. The Irishman’s manager told SunSport that his “recovery is going better than first anticipated”.

The chief of McGregor management stable, Audie Attar of Paradigm Sports Management, stated that, he’s ahead of schedule.

"We not only just got our X-ray results, our ultrasound results and CT scan results. And when I look at the view of the X-ray myself, it's healing so beautifully.”

“He’s only 10-and-a-half weeks out of surgery and he's walking. And he's actually doing s**t that we don't want him to do like throwing the first pitch at the Cubs game."

All signs point towards an early return for the vocal ‘Mystic Mac’.

