Manchester United fans on social media had planned for another protest against the Glazer family to take place outside Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Green and gold images with the #GlazerOut hashtag were shared on Twitter this week, alongside the date (November 13) and time (3pm).

Some of the images also contained the #OleOut hashtag, with some fans convinced that a change of manager is required following a poor start to the 2021-22 campaign.

United currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, nine points behind leaders Chelsea, and have only managed to win one of their last six league fixtures.

Their previous two matches at Old Trafford (a 5-0 defeat against Liverpool and a 2-0 loss against Manchester City) have been among the very worst performances of Solskjaer’s tenure.

There were suggestions that Solskjaer would lose his job during the current international break unless results and performances improved, but the Norwegian coach is expected to remain in his position until the end of the season.

United fans protested en mass against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club at the start of May after the club’s failed attempt to join the hugely controversial European Super League.

A Premier League fixture against Liverpool was postponed as thousands of fans forced their way into Old Trafford.

Man Utd fans' latest Glazers Out protest failed to go to plan

However, Saturday’s protest didn’t exactly go quite to plan for the organisers.

Footage was posted on social media shortly after 3pm showing that only a handful of supporters actually turned up.

Journalist Jacob Teagle, who was at United’s home stadium, posted a series of updates about the ‘protest’ on Twitter.

“Majority here are those continuing to pop in and out of the fan shop,” Teagle tweeted. “A few dogs soaking in the atmosphere as well. #GlazersOut”

Another video showed a couple of police officers speaking to a small group of fans who’d turned up. They were then “quickly left alone”, Teagle added.

The '30 or so' protesters eventually managed to get United's Megastore to close, according to reports, but they will surely be a little disappointed that they weren't joined by more of their fellow fans outside Old Trafford.

It’s unclear why this latest protest failed to attract many United fans.

Ahead of the planned protests, the Manchester Evening News urged supporters not to make the protest about Solskjaer, a club legend and the man who famously won United the 1999 Champions League with his dramatic winning goal against Bayern Munich.

While the #OleOut hashtag has barely stopped trending on social media over the past few weeks, it’s hard to see match-going fans turning on Solskjaer in the same way.

Perhaps this is why Saturday’s protest was doomed before it even started.

