Reigning Women's Super League champions Chelsea will meet their closest title rivals from last season in a thrilling clash this Women's Football Weekend.

The Blues will travel to take on Manchester City in a bid to close the four-point gap between them and current league leaders Arsenal.

The last time the two sides met each other, Chelsea knocked City out of the FA Cup to reach the final.

Emma Hayes appeared on the latest instalment of Wrighty's House in a live podcast recording with Barclays, alongside Arsenal icon and women's football advocate Ian Wright.

The duo, who became a popular punditry team during the 2020 men's Euros, sat down to discuss Chelsea's upcoming clash against Man City. Hayes outlined which opposition player has impressed her the most as she prepares to lead her team out against them on Sunday.

"I’ll speak for the opponent but they’ve got an amazing left-sided player in Lauren Hemp who is an exciting talent that England can look forward to for a number of years," the Blues boss said.

"She really is, she’s exceptional live and pitch side. I think she’s probably the most talented player for the opponent."

Hayes then went on to say she 'never plays favourites' with her players, but outlined Ji So-yun, Fran Kirby, Pernille Harder, and Sam Kerr as strong members of her squad.

"The list goes on, we’re an amazing team."

Chelsea are currently second in the league table on 15 points, having won five of their six games so far. Their only loss of the season was against leaders Arsenal in a five-goal thriller on the opening weekend.

The Blues are searching for their third consecutive WSL title, having stamped complete authority on England's top division across the last two seasons.

Last campaign's title race went all the way down to the wire, with City finishing two points behind the champions.

The Citizens have won just two matches this season as they continue their battle with injuries, but Hayes is not writing off the team who came so close to pipping them to the trophy last term.

"It’ll be an epic battle in how their wide players will pin our wing-backs and vice versa... And how we’re gonna kill them on the transition."

Manchester City will host Chelsea on Sunday, November 14th at the Academy Stadium.

