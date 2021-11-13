Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is an iconic figure at Anfield, but he might be even more beloved in his native Egypt.

Salah provided an assist for Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny to score Egypt's opener as the Pharaoh's came back from a 2-0 deficit to claim a significant point against Angola in their World Cup qualifying clash on Friday.

The 2-2 draw saw Egypt book their place in the play-offs, compete where they will for a spot at next year's showpiece event in Qatar.

The match itself, however, was disrupted on no less than three occasions as fans made their way on to the playing area in desperate bids to have some sort of interaction with Salah, per a report from the Daily Mail.

The most unfortunately-timed interruption came when one supporter sprinted towards Salah in search of a hug while Egypt were hunting a late winner.

Having already been the target of a couple of other pitch invaders, the Premier League's current top scorer was remarkably understanding of the situation.

He even briefly embraced the fan - something that probably won't do much to discourage copycat efforts in the future - before security led the individual away.

It's also worth bearing in mind that Egypt were the visitors for the game, leading many on social media to speculate that the supporter involved was actually Angolan.

Having competed in Russia three years ago, scoring two goals, Salah will be hopeful that the Egyptians can safely negotiate their playoff tie and advance to a second successive World Cup. For a country with only three previous appearances to their credit, that would be quite an achievement.

Should Egypt make it to Qatar, they should be reassured by the fact that security will be tight in Qatar. Whether or not those arrangements are sufficient to stop Salah superfans from having a crack at trying to meet their hero remains to be seen.

It's understandable that a star of Salah's magnitude isn't going to be able to roam the streets without being followed by hoardes of fans.

With that said, it comes to something when a player still has to deal with that same attention during the middle of a match.

Mo Salah's superstardom is something like little we've seen before.

