Conor McGregor has enjoyed many memorable moments inside the Octagon, but none were as explosive as his performance against Jose Aldo at UFC 194.

The Notorious needed just 13 seconds to KO Aldo with a left hook that left the Brazilian unconscious and earned McGregor the UFC Featherweight title.

“Nobody can take that left-hand shot,” McGregor said post-fight.

'Precision beats power'

“[Aldo's] powerful and he's fast. But precision beats power, and timing beats speed. And that’s what you saw there.”

McGregor entered the fight following a string of impressive wins, including against Dustin Poirier and Chad Mendes, but it was still a huge shock to see him dispatch Aldo so swiftly.

Aldo hadn't lost in more than 10 years and had never been beaten fighting as a featherweight, winning 15 straight in the division.

McGregor practiced knockout punch

McGregor put an end to Aldo's dominance with a straight-left counter that instantly put his opponent to sleep.

As it turns out, the Irishman had practiced the knockout blow he would deliver against Aldo before the fight.

Last year, a clip went viral showing McGregor practicing the fierce left-hand strike in a dressing room. Fans have disputed whether or not it was captured before the Aldo fight or a different fight - McGregor's trunks are a different colour - but regardless, it's still a quality example of practice making perfect.

Mystic Mac delivers again

On the fifth anniversary of the fight, held in Las Vegas on December 12, 2015, McGregor shared the clip on Instagram.

He added the caption: "Unified UFC featherweight World champion! I worked so hard for it, I was able to predict exactly how it would happen!"

Many sportsmen and women talk about visualising a knockout punch, a winning goal or a finely-struck 9-iron.

And there was McGregor rehearsing the short-sharp punch that would clinch him the UFC Featherweight championship.

McGregor has been out of action since suffering fractures to his tibia and fibula in his first-round stoppage defeat to Poirier at UFC 264 in July.

In September, the 33-year-old delivered an update on his recovery.

“I feel like I could kick right now,” McGregor said, per MMA Fighting.

“I honestly feel like I could kick right now, but I’ve just got to listen to the doctors, listen to the people that are guiding me.

"That’s what I’ve done so far, I’ve committed myself to the work and I’m back on the feet. It’s so good to be back on the feet.”

