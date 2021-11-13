Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In terms of the most popular football players in the 21st century, former Manchester United and England ace David Beckham is certainly near the top.

His trademark free-kick technique was copied by every kid down the park, and he was the first footballer to become a truly global brand.

Beckham's celebrity status perhaps overshadows his achievements in the game, but he enjoyed a decorated career that saw him win a whole host of trophies and play for some of the biggest teams in the world.

He left United in 2003 to join Real Madrid, spending four years at the Spanish giants.

Beckham then helped grow the sport in the United States. He was a marquee arrival at LA Galaxy in 2007, his signing making headlines around the world and putting MLS on the map.

1 of 10 Who was the most expensive Manchester United signing of 2021? Jadon Sancho Cristiano Ronaldo Tom Heaton Raphael Varane

Becks enjoyed a loan spell at AC Milan and finished his career by helping Paris Saint-Germain win a Ligue 1 title in 2012/13.

Few players can claim to have played for such an impressive list of clubs.

Becks rolled back the years in 2019

Beckham now spends his time overseeing MLS side Inter Miami CF, where he is the current president and co-owner.

But any time the 46-year-old gets to lace up the boots again is one not to be missed.

He excelled in a game between Man United and Bayern Munich legends in 2019 to the extent that supporters of the Red Devils were wondering whether he could be convinced to sign a short-term contract at Old Trafford.

Goldenballs turned steward

Beckham also returned to Manchester in 2011 to play in Gary Neville's testimonial.

The former winger lined up alongside Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes as United defeated Juventus 2-1.

It was fun for the crowd to watch Beckham run it back with his signature deliveries, but that's not the only job that the former England international had during the game.

He proved that he can do it all by turning into a steward and stopping a pitch invader.

A young lad interrupted the game by running onto the pitch and evading the onrushing stewards.

But he couldn't get past Beckham, who tackled the youngster and handed him to the stewards.

Beckham tried to persuade the stewards not to throw him out but, based on the boos you can hear, he wasn't successful.

He was only there to play a game of football...

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News