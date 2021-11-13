Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valtteri Bottas will start the Brazilian Grand Prix from pole on Sunday after winning the Sprint ahead of Max Verstappen on Saturday, as Lewis Hamilton stormed from 20th to 5th place.

Verstappen had started the Sprint from pole but Bottas, decked out with soft tyres compared to the Dutchman's mediums, jumped him off of the line and led for the following 24 laps, despite the Red Bull man's best attempts to close in and overtake.

Of course, he'd only been on pole for the Sprint after Lewis Hamilton's disqualification from Friday's qualifying thanks to a DRS-related infringement, with the Briton relegated to the rear of the field for lights out on Saturday.

The reigning champ had no intention of hanging around at the back, though, as he stormed through the field on what was a hugely impressive drive over a 24 lap distance.

Of course, Hamilton will start from 10th tomorrow with him having an engine penalty to serve but, all things considered, he'll surely take that for Sunday's main event in Sao Paulo.

Verstappen leads the Drivers' standings by 21 points now, then, whilst Mercedes are two clear in the Constructors' and, after Lewis' and Valtteri's showing today, there's a feeling that tomorrow's race isn't as cut and dried in Max's favour as might have been suggested at the start of the weekend.

