Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kylian Mbappe scored a first-half hat-trick for France in their World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan on Saturday evening.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker needed just 32 minutes to grab Les Bleus' first competitive hat-trick for 36 years.

Mbappe got the ball rolling in the sixth minute of the match when he turned home Theo Hernandez's pass.

It was 2-0 not long afterwards. In the 12th minute, Kazakhstan's goalkeeper went walkabouts and Kingsley Coman found Mbappe, who slotted the ball into the open net.

Coman also assisted Mbappe's third goal. The Bayern Munich winger sent in a wonderful cross from the right that his compatriot headed home.

You can check out all three of the 22-year-old's goals below.

Mbappe's 1st goal

Mbappe's 2nd goal

Mbappe's hat-trick goal

Victory for Didier Deschamps' side secured top spot in qualifying Group D.

And in Mbappe, they have a striker primed to lead them to World Cup glory.

France will try to defend their title in Qatar next year and few would bet against them doing it.

Winners of the 2021 UEFA Nations League, much of the France squad remains in its peak - or in Mbappe's case, enormously talented at a young age - and Deschamps will be able field an exceptionally strong side.

His starting line-up against Kazakhstan included the aforementioned names alongside the likes of Dayot Upamecano, N'Golo Kante and Antoine Griezmann.

It's a real embarrassment of riches and unfortunately on Saturday, there was nothing Kazakhstan could do about it.

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News