Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice... do England have another 'Golden Generation' on their hands?

We're not here to mount pressure on a group of young players who are all exceptionally talented.

But it's hard not to get very excited when exploring the list of names that have either established themselves in the senior team or are showing sides of doing so in the near future.

Gareth Southgate led England to the 2020 European Championship final and there's an expectation that the Three Lions will be competitive again at the Qatar World Cup.

England's 2026 World Cup XI

Perhaps 2022 will be too soon for this squad to win it all, but it'll be interesting to see where Foden and co. are come 2026, where the World Cup will be staged in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

With that thought in mind, FourFourTwo have gone ahead and predicted England's starting line-up at the 2026 competition.

All we can say is it's hard not to get excited...

GK: Dean Henderson

Jordan Pickford will be 32 years old in 2026, which certainly isn't past it for a goalkeeper.

It'll likely be a choice between Pickford, Henderson and Aaron Ramsdale for the job.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold, 28 in four years' time, will face competition for the role from Reece James, but the Liverpool player will probably expect to start.

CB: Ben White

Arsenal's White has impressed since joining in the summer. He'll be 29 by the time the tournament comes around and will be eyeing a spot in the starting line-up.

CB: Marc Guehi

Guehi, currently 21, is getting regular action for Crystal Palace.

He's yet to receive a call-up to the senior side but we could certainly see it in time for the North America tournament.

LB: Ryan Sessegnon

Sessegnon is going to have to step it up if he wants to make England's squad at the 2026 World Cup, let alone start.

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell looks like a better choice at this point.

CM: Declan Rice

Yeah, you can write Rice's name on the teamsheet now.

He might even be England's captain for the tournament.

CM: Jude Bellingham

This would be a quality central midfield for England.

Bellingham will only be 23 come the 2026 World Cup. By then, he could well be playing in the Premier League and, if everything goes to plan, will be lighting it up.

Conor Gallagher will also be hoping to make the squad.

RW: Bukayo Saka

Saka, 20, is already earning valuable experience at international level and he'll expect to start in Canada, Mexico and the US.

He'll face competition from Jadon Sancho, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Noni Madueke, however.

AM: Phil Foden

Imagine how good Foden will be in four years' time. The Manchester City ace is 21 now and is already one of the country's best players.

It's exciting to think about his current trajectory and the level he could one day reach.

LW: Mason Mount

Mount has been excellent for Chelsea and England since his emergence in 2019 and he'll be a lock to start if he continues to develop at his current pace.

His inclusion means there's no place in the starting line-up for Raheem Sterling, however. Sterling will be 31 by 2026 and can expect to still make the squad, you would imagine.

ST: Mason Greenwood

This seems right.

Harry Kane will be 33 by 2026 and of those strikers younger than him, Man United's Greenwood has the most promise.

He'll be 25 and could be in the conversation for best strikers in the world at the time.

