Kylian Mbappe received a 10/10 rating from L'Equipe after he scored four goals in France's 8-0 win against Kazakhstan on Saturday.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker scored three goals inside the opening 32 minutes of the World Cup qualifier and added a fourth late on.

The win secured France's place at next year's World Cup in Qatar and Mbappe was given a prestigious honour afterwards.

Who else has received 10/10 rating?

Not many players receive a perfect rating from L'Equipe, who are notoriously harsh with their ratings.

In fact, the 22-year-old becomes just the 12th different player to be awarded full marks.

He joins Lionel Messi, Neymar and Robert Lewandowski on the list.

Who else is on the list? Let's take a look.

1. Franck Sauzee - France U21s vs Greece U21s, 1988

L'Equipe handed out not one but two perfect 10s following France's triumph at the 1988 U21 European Championships.

Sauzee scored two of France's three goals in their win over Greece in the final.

2. Bruno Martini - France U21s vs Greece U21s, 1988

Martini, France's goalkeeper, also got a 10/10 score. He kept a clean sheet as for the first and only time in history, L'Equipe gave full marks to two players in a single game.

3. Oleg Salenko - Russia vs Cameroon, 1994

Salenko shared the Golden Boot at the 1994 World Cup, netting six times at the tournament.

Four of those goals came in a thumping 6-1 win against Cameroon.

4. Lars Windfeld - Aarhus vs Nantes, 1997

Windfeld wasn't a high-profile player. He was a Danish goalkeeper whose chances of playing for his country were blocked by Peter Schmeichel.

However in a UEFA Cup tie against Nantes in 1997, the Aarhus 'keeper produced a fine display between the sticks.

L'Equipe wouldn't dish out another 10/10 score for another 13 years after Windfeld received one.

5. Lionel Messi - Barcelona vs Arsenal, 2010

The first of two 10/10 ratings for Messi.

The Argentinian scored four goals in a virtuoso display against Arsenal in the Champions League.

Just think of the quality of players who never received a 10/10 rating between 1997 and 2010.

6. Lionel Messi - Barcelona vs Bayer Leverkusen, 2012

Two years later and L'Equipe had no choice but to give Messi top marks again.

His five-goal display against Bayer Leverkusen was simply remarkable and well deserving of a 10/10.

7. Robert Lewandowski - Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid, 2013

Lewandowski stunned Real Madrid in their 2012/13 Champions League semi-final tie with four goals in the first leg.

8. Carlos Eduardo - Nice vs Guingamp, 2014

Eduardo scored a first-half hat-trick for Nice against Guingamp and added two more after the break.

Five goals, one 10/10 performance.

9. Neymar - Paris Saint-Germain vs Dijon, 2018

PSG thrashed Dijon 8-0 in 2018 and Neymar contributed four goals and a couple of assists.

Not bad for an evening's work.

10. Dusan Tadic - Real Madrid vs Ajax, 2019

Tadic helped Ajax knock Real Madrid out of the Champions League in 2019 with a sublime performance that included this stunning assist.

11. Lucas Moura - Ajax vs Tottenham, 2019

Moura's second-half hat-trick brought Tottenham back from 3-0 down on aggregate to reach the Champions League final.

12. Serge Gnabry - Tottenham vs Bayern Munich, 2019

Bayern ran riot against Tottenham in October 2019 and Gnabry played his part with four goals in the match.

13. Kylian Mbappe - France vs Kazakhstan, 2021

Kazakhstan aren't exactly behemoths of the international game but to score four goals against any team is impressive.

It's tough to get a 10/10 rating from L'Equipe - Cristiano Ronaldo has never done it - but it's hard to imagine Mbappe not getting another one in the future.

