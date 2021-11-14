Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brendan Rodgers has intensified speculation that he will replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United by reportedly going house-hunting in Cheshire.

The Sun claim that Rodgers is looking for a new family home in the Wilmslow and Alderley Edge areas of the north-west.

The two locations are a 20-25-minute drive away from Old Trafford and properties in both areas have previously been purchased by Man Utd players and other staff members.

The Sun understand that Rodgers, who has been in charge of Leicester City since 2019, is United’s No. 1 choice to replace the under-fire Solskjaer and has moved a 'step closer' as he begins the search for a new house.

The same publication reported earlier this week that a ‘leading agent’ is confident Man Utd could get Rodgers out of Leicester.

Will Man Utd sack Solskjaer before Christmas?

Solskjaer is clinging on to his position at Old Trafford following a poor start to the 2021-22 campaign.

The Red Devils currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, nine points behind leaders Chelsea, and suffered back-to-back humiliating defeats against rival teams at Old Trafford before the international break.

A 5-0 loss to Liverpool on October 24 was followed by a one-sided 2-0 defeat against Manchester City on November 6 and many fans no longer believe that Solskjaer is the right man to take the club forward.

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand said earlier this week on his Vibe with Five podcast: “I was always deep down a bit sceptical, could he take us on to be champions? I wasn't fully convinced – I wasn't sure he could do that.

“But the showing with the squad that he accumulated, to the beginning of this season – and what I've seen this season – I just feel it might be about the time now for the baton to be handed over to somebody else who can take us on now.

“And I think Ole would leave now with his head held high because from when he came in to where he got us at the beginning of the season I think it's been positive.”

How much money would Man Utd give Rodgers in January?

However, The Sun add that Rodgers will have no money to spend in the January transfer window if he replaces Solskjaer before the new year.

United chiefs believe the squad is far better than their current league position suggests and that spending more money is not the answer.

Solskjaer has spent over £400 minion during his three years as United boss and brought in three more big names - Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo - in the summer.

But it now feels like a question of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’ Solskjaer will be relieved of his duties.

The Sun add that sources close to Rodgers, whose Leicester side are currently 12th in the table, have revealed that searching for a new Cheshire base is now the Northern Irishman’s priority.

Enter Giveaway

Sam Allardyce on Newcastle's relegation battle and more (Football Terrace)

Can you get full marks on our Ultimate Man Utd quiz?

1 of 20 How many league titles have Man Utd won? 13 17 20 23

News Now - Sport News