Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played with some of modern football's greatest players, including the likes of Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho and Andres Iniesta.

That's what happens when you play for the biggest clubs in the world. The Swede's career has seen him at Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

And having done it for so long - Ibrahimovic is 40 years old now - he's collected an enviable list of former teammates.

Ibrahimovic named his 'Dream Team'

In 2018, the striker named his 'Dream Team' on Instagram - comprised entirely of players he has played with - and, even without the ability to name the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo or Zinedine Zidane, it's still absolutely incredible.

Messi made it, of course, but there was only room on the substitutes' bench for Iniesta, Fabio Cannavaro and Clarence Seedorf.

Zlatan's dream XI

GK | Gianluigi Buffon

RB | Lilian Thuram

CB | Thiago Silva

CB | Alessandro Nesta

LB | Maxwell

CDM | Xavi

CM | Patrick Vieira

CM | Pavel Nedved

RW | Lionel Messi

ST | Zlatan Ibrahimovic

LW | Ronaldinho

Substitutes: Julio Cesar, Andres Iniesta, Fabio Cannavaro, Gennaro Gattuso, Clarence Seedorf

Credit: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

That's an incredible team

Just think of the amount of trophies that lot have won in their careers.

It should come as no surprise that Zlatan opted for himself up front.

This is a player who, even at the end of his career, still regards himself as the best in the world.

"If you're talking about intrinsic qualities, I have nothing less than them," Ibrahimovic told France Football in September, per Goal, 'them' being Messi and Ronaldo.

"Deep down, I think I'm the best in the world. I don't think it's relevant to compare players with each other."

It's that kind of attitude that has helped Ibrahimovic win league titles in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France.

However, the Ballon d'Or has eluded the charismatic Swede - not that he cares.

"[Do] I miss the Ballon d'Or? No, it's Ballon d'Or who misses me!," he added.

