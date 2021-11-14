Zlatan Ibrahimovic's incredible dream XI, featuring Messi, Ronaldinho, Xavi and Buffon

p1fkeqqgfc157qc49em84g13fd1n.jpg

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played with some of modern football's greatest players, including the likes of Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho and Andres Iniesta.

That's what happens when you play for the biggest clubs in the world. The Swede's career has seen him at Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

And having done it for so long - Ibrahimovic is 40 years old now - he's collected an enviable list of former teammates.

Ibrahimovic named his 'Dream Team'

In 2018, the striker named his 'Dream Team' on Instagram - comprised entirely of players he has played with - and, even without the ability to name the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo or Zinedine Zidane, it's still absolutely incredible.

p1fkepfa0g1l0210blavt1mc31r68b.jpg

Messi made it, of course, but there was only room on the substitutes' bench for Iniesta, Fabio Cannavaro and Clarence Seedorf.

Zlatan's dream XI

GK | Gianluigi Buffon

p1fkeppm1117cqgn59s01aop1s82d.jpg

RB | Lilian Thuram

p1fkepq06urn1em10ak18bo7dgf.jpg

CB | Thiago Silva

p1fkepqg7aaju16qo1oul6l3ap3h.jpg

CB | Alessandro Nesta

p1fkepqp641jhi5794kfbdvdqj.jpg

LB | Maxwell

p1fkepr1la16oq1r2ujp7ivs19qbl.jpg

CDM | Xavi

p1fkeprbqk24t15hv1k6j8om1h0bn.jpg

CM | Patrick Vieira

p1fkeprkoaouiauj8a86r519c1p.jpg

CM | Pavel Nedved

p1fkeprs5f5v61ef1p4i1e9hnlar.jpg

RW | Lionel Messi

p1fkeps42gcrr1re21oe11f294tt.jpg

ST | Zlatan Ibrahimovic

p1fkepsdq1ikaief1fkf1t0f10c7v.jpg

LW | Ronaldinho

p1fkepsnitk891892ken1t1f1gl11.jpg

Substitutes: Julio Cesar, Andres Iniesta, Fabio Cannavaro, Gennaro Gattuso, Clarence Seedorf

p1fkeq39bk1kupt201o2k14sot6117.jpg

Credit: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

That's an incredible team

Just think of the amount of trophies that lot have won in their careers.

It should come as no surprise that Zlatan opted for himself up front.

This is a player who, even at the end of his career, still regards himself as the best in the world.

"If you're talking about intrinsic qualities, I have nothing less than them," Ibrahimovic told France Football in September, per Goal, 'them' being Messi and Ronaldo.

"Deep down, I think I'm the best in the world. I don't think it's relevant to compare players with each other."

p1fkeq09rm1cte1njcnc0rqslk715.jpg

It's that kind of attitude that has helped Ibrahimovic win league titles in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France.

However, the Ballon d'Or has eluded the charismatic Swede - not that he cares.

"[Do] I miss the Ballon d'Or? No, it's Ballon d'Or who misses me!," he added.

