Lewis Hamilton showed his true colours after starting the Sao Paulo sprint race from the back of the pack.

As seen in a tweet posted by the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Hamilton flew from 20th place to 5th place in his pacesetting Mercedes at the sprint.

The onboard footage shows that Hamilton was on a completely different level to his competitors as he coasted past them with frightful ease.

In the 24-lap sprint race, Hamilton started with intense speed and took 14th place in the first lap. Following this, he reached tenth spot by the end of the twelfth lap.

It could have been the grid penalty that Hamilton was facing on Sunday due to his fifth engine change that prompted the F1 legend to drive even faster after the twelfth lap.

As seen in the video Hamilton goes from tenth place to his final position of fifth place in the remaining laps at an astounding speed, overtaking his competitors at the right turns of the circuit.

Despite his fifth-place finish, Hamilton will be starting the main event in 10th place due to his grid penalty.

As of now, Hamilton trails the Dutch speedster Max Verstappen by 21 points in the title race.

With four events left in the calendar year, if Verstappen can score five points more than Hamilton in this event, then even if the Dutchman finishes second behind Hamilton in the remaining races, he would still win his first world title.

With such drama and nail-biting scenarios in this year's championship, pressure does indeed mount on the seven-time F1 champion as he eyes his record-breaking 8th title.

Despite being penalised by the FIA and facing a major setback of not starting up front in the sprint because of a DRS infringement, Hamilton's brilliant effort was appreciated by his team as well.

Whether or not Hamilton will emerge victorious in this race will be decided today, but the Briton still believes that "It's not over yet."

