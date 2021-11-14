Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We expect so much from Lionel Messi that his start to life at Paris Saint-Germain is being considered a run of poor form.

The Argentinian has scored three goals in eight appearances for the Paris club. That's a solid return for your average player, but Messi is far from that.

The fact that he's yet to score in Ligue 1, however, worth scrutinising. Injuries have affected the 34-year-old but he's still managed 326 minutes of action in France's top flight.

It's not just a lack of goals that's raised eyebrows, either. Messi hasn't recorded an assist so far in the 2021/22 campaign.

When he's back to full fitness, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the PSG star embark on a lengthy goalscoring run.

But right now he can't even claim to be among the top 50 dribblers in Europe.

CIES Football Observatory have ranked the best dribblers in Europe's top five leagues so far this season and there's no place for the magician from Rosario.

Top 50 dribblers in Europe

Players are ranked according to CIES' Dribble Index, which is their number of successful dribbles per 100 minutes of play.

It must be noted that CIES only considered players who have attempted at least 40 dribbles this season.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, Messi's PSG teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies all feature.

50. Angelo Fulgini (Angers) | 3.48 successful dribbles per 100 mins

49. Sergi Darder (Espanyol) | 3.50

48. Luis Rioja (Alaves) | 3.51

47. Robin Hack (Arminia Bielefeld) | 3.57

46. Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach) | 3.59

45. Randal Kolo (Nantes) | 3.63

T43. Stephy Mavididi (Montpellier) | 3.69

T43. Lucas Pacqueta (Lyon) | 3.69

42. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) | 3.72

T40. Kevin Mbabu (Wolfsburg) | 3.76

T40. Seko Fofana (Lens) | 3.76

39. Houssem Aouar (Lyon) | 3.76

T37. Cengiz Under (Marseille) | 3.78

T37. Jodel Dossou (Clermont Foot) | 3.78

36. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) | 3.79

35. Ilan Kebbal (Stade de Reims) | 3.92

34. Raphinha (Leeds United) | 3.94

33. Moussa Diaby (Bayern Leverkusen) | 3.99

T31. Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen) | 4.00

T31. Romain Faivre (Brest) | 4.00

30. Valentino Livramento (Southampton) | 4.05

29. Nicolo Zaniolo (AS Roma) | 4.11

28. Denis Bouanga (St-Etienne) | 4.12

27. Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) | 4.13

26. Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan) | 4.20

25. Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) | 4.26

24. Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) | 4.30

23. Teji Savanier (Montpellier) | 4.34

T21. Lucas Moura (Tottenham) | 4.51

T21. Iker Muniain (Athletic Bilbao) | 4.51

T19. Timothee Pembele (Bordeaux) | 4.54

T19. Javi Galan (Celta Vigo) | 4.54

18. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) | 4.61

17. Andre-Franck Zambo (Napoli) | 4.65

T15. Sergino Dest (Barcelona) | 4.77

T15. Gerson Rodrigues (Troyes) | 4.77

14. Gerard Deulofeu (Udinese) | 4.84

13. Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina) | 4.91

12. Felipe Anderson (Lazio) | 5.07

11. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) | 5.26

10. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) | 5.33

9. Nahitan Nandez (Cagliari) | 5.36

8. Sofiane Boufal (Angers) | 5.52

7. Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) | 5.80

6. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) 6.14

5. Neymar (PSG) | 6.28

4. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Stade Rennais) | 6.44

3. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) | 7.02

2. Rafael Leao (AC Milan) | 7.10

1. Adama Traore (Wolves) | 11.24

So Wolves' Traore comes out on top and it's really not close.

Managing 11.24 successful dribbles per 100 minutes is pretty ridiculous.

Even when he's firing on all cylinders, Messi will do well to take top spot from the 25-year-old.

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News