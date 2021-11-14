Kid Galahad knocked out: Slow-motion footage shows it was one of the cleanest of the year
Kiko Martinez shocked Steel city by knocking out Kid Galahad and winning the IBF world featherweight title.
35-year old Martinez stunned the Sheffield crowd when he knocked out Galahad in the sixth round of the title match. The intensity of the punch can be appreciated in the slow-motion posted on Twitter by Counter Punch Boxing.
Despite surviving a knockdown in the closing seconds of the fifth round, Galahad was perfectly set up for another one by Martinez.
Martinez, this time made full use of his body to lower Galahad's defence and then pounced on the opportunity to end the fight.
Until the first Knockdown in the fifth round, local boy Galahad was dominating the fight.
With lethal combinations and powerful uppercuts, it looked as if Galahad was living up to his promises of 'doing a job' on Martinez, as Martinez looked shaky at times.
But out of nowhere, the Spanish boxer came back with two perfect combinations that shook the Briton.
Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "I can't believe what I've just seen,
"It was the most stunning thing I've ever seen in a https://www.givemesport.com/kid-galahadboxing ring. It was such a one-sided fight. It was beat-down, a masterclass.
"One punch changes everything. Kiko Martinez has been fighting at the top for 15 years. I knew he would not stop trying. He was completely outclassed by Galahad. Wow. That was a brutal right-hand finish."
As a likeable fighter who brings out his top effort, Martinez's this victory was brilliant.
Despite being out-gunned for the entire fight and then surprising the fans with a stunning comeback, this had made grounds for him claiming to be the best Spanish fighter of all time, but the Spaniard chose to downplay it.
Regarding the future of Martinez, he will let the promoters decide as to who he will face next, but Eddie Hearn said that he will look into the possibility of a rematch.